Brad Pitt and Zendaya to host the 2021 Oscars

The Academy Awards will be hosted by Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and actress Zendaya. This was reported on the event organizers’ Instagram page, iz.ru reports.

Halle Berry, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford will also take part in the awards ceremony. They will be presented with golden statuettes to the laureates of the prize.

In 2021, the award will take place in face-to-face… On the night of April 26, the names of the winners of all nominations will be announced. Participants of the event will be tested for the presence of COVID-19 using PCR testing, writes the Federal News Agency.

Earlier it was reported that “Oscar” will use sites in London and Paris for the sake of face-to-face format. According to the producers, the decision to add two additional venues was made after the emergence of a threat that, against the backdrop of the deteriorating situation with coronavirus in Europe, some guests of the ceremony will not be able to arrive in the United States.

The nominees for Best Film include The Land of Nomads (2020) by Chloe Zhao, Father (2020) by Florian Zeller, Munk (2020) by David Fincher, and Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) by Shaki Kinga, Minari (2020) by Lee Isaac Chun, Girl of Hope (2020) by Emirald Fennell, The Sound of Metal (2019) by Darius Marder, and The Trial of the Chicago Seven (2020) by Aaron Sorkin.

Chloe Zhao, Emirald Fennell, Thomas Winterberg, David Fincher and Lee Isaac Chun are nominated in the Best Director category.

The nominees for the Academy Award for Best Actor are Anthony Hopkins (Father), Reese Ahmed (The Sound of Metal), Gary Oldman (Munk), Stephen En (Minari), as well as posthumously nominated for the award. Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues.

The actor, who passed away last year, was nominated for an Oscar for the first time. Prior to this, Boseman was posthumously awarded the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards.

The nominees for Best Actress included Frances McDormand for The Land of the Nomads, Vanessa Kirby for Fragments of a Woman, Carey Mulligan for The Promising Girl, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey: Mother blues ”and Andra Day for“ USA vs. Billie Holiday ”.