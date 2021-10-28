Brad Pitt lost again in court to Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Passions in the relationship between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie do not subside even five years after the official separation. In May of this year, the actor had hope for the end of endless litigation: the court ruled on joint custody of the artists over the underage heirs. However, later, the judge, who satisfied Brad’s claim, was suspended from work, thanks to which Jolie retained the sole custody.

Of course, Pitt strongly disagreed with this turn of events and filed a corresponding motion. Now it became known that the court ignored the actor’s indignation, retaining custody of Angelina.

The representative of Jolie has already noted that he is completely satisfied with this decision. “Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and is happy that her children’s well-being will not be affected by unethical behavior. As affirmed by the California Courts of Appeal, our judicial system prioritizes ethics and the best interests of children and will not tolerate judicial misconduct to reward a party. Miss Jolie is glad that her family is moving forward together, ”said the actress’s lawyer.

The couple’s children live with their mother and hardly ever meet with their father.

But Pitt’s lawyers were outraged by the court’s decision. They have already noted that they will continue to fight in the legal field. “We will continue to do everything necessary by law, based on the detailed findings of independent experts,” – said the representative of the star.

Now Brad is practically deprived of the opportunity to meet with the heirs. He can only arrange meetings under the supervision of a whole team of specialists who control every movement of both Pitt and the children. Insiders have repeatedly noted that the current situation is painful for the artist, because he misses his sons and daughters very much.

Based on materials from People

Photo: Legion-Media