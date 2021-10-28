Brad Pitt nearly ruined the filming of the sequel to Friends

The reunion of the heroes of the famous series was in jeopardy due to the hot actor and his relationship with the notorious actress.









All of you, of course, know that the filming of a special project, a new episode of Friends, is in full swing. There are no details about this historical event yet – the actors keep a secret and do not reveal all the cards.

However, it was known in advance that the episode, which we have been waiting for for 17 years, will star all the actors who played the main roles in the series: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.









Not everything is as cloudless as it seems at first glance. According to the tabloid New Idea, the project was in jeopardy, and all because of … Brad Pitt!

If you are not such a devoted fan of Friends as we are, then we remind you: Pitt starred in one of the episodes of the series when he was still married to Aniston. The whole saga with Jolie, divorce and the label “cheater” will begin a few years after that.

Jennifer has forgiven Brad for a long time, and moreover, she supported the ex-spouse when he broke up with Jolie. After that, the former lovers were constantly trying to bring together – the tabloids, of course. And this is very annoying for the “Friends” caste.









It turns out that Pitt was scheduled to appear in the script for the new series. And it almost ruined the whole project. According to the tabloid, the performers were confident that the romantic story of Brad and Jennifer “outstripped” the entire reunion of the series.

“When the guest cast came out, Brad’s name was a big surprise, and would certainly have brought even more attention to the show,” said the insider.

We, in turn, have nothing against the small appearance of Pitt on the screen. It’s always nice to look at a handsome man in his prime. And, of course, we are waiting for the phrase “We were on a break” performed by Ross.

The series “Friends”, we recall, ran from 1994 to 2004 and is rightfully considered one of the best in history. For 10 years, 236 episodes were shot, which many know literally by heart.









It is noted that in the special issue of Friends, all performers of the main roles will act as producers of the show – and will receive at least $ 2.5 million for filming.

