Casual: Cameron Diaz Walking in Los Angeles

Five years have passed since Cameron Diaz last starred in a movie – in 2014, the movie “Annie” with the star was released. A little over a year ago, it became known that Diaz decided to end her acting career. On the set, bright spotlights and public appearances, the star preferred a family and a calm lifestyle, which she seemed to like very much.

Cameron enjoys a life in which there is no more Hollywood hustle and bustle, regularly meets friends, spends a lot of time with her 40-year-old husband Benji Madden and, it seems, is not going to return to work at all.

Yesterday, the actress was once again spotted on a walk in Los Angeles. In public, 46-year-old Cameron appeared without a gram of makeup. Dressed in a casual style (she paired skinny blue jeans with a white T-shirt, a light cardigan, ash gray slip-ons with olive undertones and a black leather shoulder bag) Diaz headed to meet a friend, with whom she was going to have coffee.





However, although Cameron is in no hurry to return to filming, she seems to miss her colleagues. So, earlier this year, she, along with Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney and Rupert Everett, with whom she starred in the film “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, took part in a photo shoot of the Western edition of Entertainment Weekly. Cameron looked in this shoot, it is worth noting, very harmonious.



Rupert Everett, Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney and Cameron Diaz