Charitable foundations asked Putin to change the law on foreign agents

Charitable foundations asked Putin to change the law on foreign agents – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Charitable foundations asked Putin to change the law on foreign agents

Russian charitable foundations appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to withdraw them from the law on foreign agents, including those who signed … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

2021-10-28

2021-10-28T05: 21

2021-10-28T05: 21

society

Konstantin Khabensky

xenia rappoport

Timur Bekmambetov

Russia

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Russian charitable foundations appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to remove them from the law on foreign agents, among those who signed the letter were Chulpan Khamatova, Konstantin Khabensky, Timur Bekmambetov, Lydia Moniava and Ksenia Rappoport, the founder of the fund told Takie Dela. Help is needed “Dmitry Aleshkovsky.” Among the signatories are Chulpan Khamatova, founder of the Give Life foundation, artistic director of the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater and founder of the charitable foundation Konstantin Khabensky, trustee of the Children Butterflies Foundation Ksenia Rappoport, co-founder of Sunflower Timur Bekmambetov, founder of the foundation I am helping “actor Nikita Kukushkin, founder of the House with a Lighthouse Foundation Lydia Moniava, Chairman of the Nochlezhka organization Grigory Sverdlin, President of Rusfond Lev Ambinder and others – only 40 people,” the newspaper reports. As the newspaper writes, the letter states, that the activities of charitable organizations cannot be considered political and are already controlled by the Ministry of Justice. “The statutory activities of a charitable organization cannot be considered political activity, therefore, it is excluded from the scope of application of the norms of the cited federal law. The implementation by a charitable organization of activities that contradict the provisions of its charter, and so is the subject of control by the Ministry of Justice of Russia. In particular, as a result of repeated committing actions that contradict the goals of a charitable organization, it can be liquidated in court, “the publication quotes an excerpt of the letter. The subscribing funds also called for an opportunity for NPOs included in the register of foreign agents to withdraw from it if the legislation changes. Previously, Putin noted that the law about foreign agents needs to be improved and it will be done.

Russia

2021

society, konstantin khabensky, ksenia rappoport, timur bekmambetov, russia