Chevrolet Corvette Z06 turns out to be the most powerful production Corvette – Wylsacom

By making the C8’s Corvette mid-engined, Chevrolet has been experimenting with car design. If the base Stingray looks lurid, but acceptable, then the new charged Z06 was the erection of this very luridness to the absolute. Well, just look:

The cleanliness of the lines, which the creators of the new Range Rover talked about, is not even necessary to stutter here. Everything is rude and somehow too pretentious.

The design seemed to be drawn by a teenager who was barely in his early puberty.

Unlike the base Stingray, the new Z06 is 94mm wider at once. Thus, the fenders were widened to accommodate wider tires.

The Z06 is shown in two versions: a coupe with a wing and a targa with a spoiler on the bonnet located at the back.

The car is supplied in a base with forged wheels. Lightweight carbon fiber discs are optionally available. Dimensions – 20 inches at the front and 21 at the back.

The new Z06, in addition to the extravagant exterior, should attract attention with its “stuffing”. It received the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 for serial Corvettes, called the 5.5 LT6. This engine produces 679 hp. with. and 623 Nm.

It is paired with an eight-speed “robot” with a double clutch. Almost the same is in the basic Stingray. But only here is the revised gear ratio. As a result, with this set on top tires in ideal conditions, the car will be able to accelerate to 100 km / h in 2.6 seconds.

The Z06 received a Magnetic Selective Ride Control 4.0 suspension, which was reconfigured for the wild nature of a sports car, as well as larger brakes compared to the usual Stingray.

Prices and availability

The car will begin production in the summer of 2022. Then he will go on sale. How much it will cost is still unknown. The countries where the Chevrolet sports car will be sold are also not named.