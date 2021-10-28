https://ria.ru/20211028/elektroenergiya-1756626231.html

China asked to increase electricity supplies in November and December

2021-10-28T10: 36

economy

China

Russia

SOCHI, October 28 – RIA Novosti. China has officially turned to Inter RAO with a request to double the supply of electricity in November and December, a member of the board and acting head of the company’s trading block Alexander Panin told reporters. “China has asked for both November and December. applied with an increase in volumes. Their application will be satisfied, almost in full, “she said. Panina also hopes to reach record volumes of supplies to China this year. For 2022, according to the top manager of Inter RAO, the volumes of supplies have not yet been discussed. In early October, Inter RAO announced that at the request of the Chinese side, from October 1, it increased the supply of electricity to the PRC by 90% of the plan or 2 The authorities of several provinces in China, mainly in the northeast of the country, are struggling to cope with power and heating interruptions, which have arisen due to, among other things, a shortage and high cost of coal, as well as rising prices for natural gas. Power outages are taking place against the backdrop of government efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, reduce coal use and strive to develop a “green economy.” Inter RAO is the sole operator of electricity exports and imports in the Russian Federation.

China

Russia

2021

economy, china, russia