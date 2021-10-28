https://ria.ru/20211028/elektroenergiya-1756626231.html
China asked to increase electricity supplies in November and December
SOCHI, October 28 – RIA Novosti. China has officially turned to Inter RAO with a request to double the supply of electricity in November and December, a member of the board and acting head of the company’s trading block Alexander Panin told reporters. “China has asked for both November and December. applied with an increase in volumes. Their application will be satisfied, almost in full, “she said. Panina also hopes to reach record volumes of supplies to China this year. For 2022, according to the top manager of Inter RAO, the volumes of supplies have not yet been discussed. In early October, Inter RAO announced that at the request of the Chinese side, from October 1, it increased the supply of electricity to the PRC by 90% of the plan or 2 The authorities of several provinces in China, mainly in the northeast of the country, are struggling to cope with power and heating interruptions, which have arisen due to, among other things, a shortage and high cost of coal, as well as rising prices for natural gas. Power outages are taking place against the backdrop of government efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, reduce coal use and strive to develop a “green economy.” Inter RAO is the sole operator of electricity exports and imports in the Russian Federation.
economy, china, russia
“China – nevertheless, requested for both November and December. They have already officially applied with an increase in volumes. Their application will be satisfied, almost in full,” she said.
OEK will provide electricity to Moscow berths
Panina also hopes to reach record volumes of supplies to China this year. For 2022, according to the top manager of Inter RAO, the volume of supplies has not yet been discussed.
“They wanted 555 million kWh of electricity per month …. Almost all of it will be satisfied. In the normal mode, 285-295 million kWh are used. Almost doubles,” Panina said.
In early October, Inter RAO announced that, at the request of the Chinese side, from October 1, it increased the supply of electricity to the PRC by 90% of the plan, or 2 times to the level of October 2020.
The authorities of several provinces in China, mainly in the northeast of the country, are trying to cope with the power and heating interruptions, which have arisen due to, among other things, the scarcity and high cost of coal, as well as rising prices for natural gas. Power outages come amid efforts by the authorities to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, reduce the use of coal and strive to develop a “green economy.”
