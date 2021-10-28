ClickHouse, a startup founded by Yandex, has become a “unicorn”

ClickHouse, created by Yandex in partnership with venture capital funds Benchmark Capital and Index Ventures, attracted $ 250 million in investments and became a “unicorn”: it was valued at $ 2 billion during the round, Yandex press service told Forbes.

The leading investors in the round were the Coatue and Altimeter funds. The company also received investments from its founders – Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures and Yandex itself. Benchmark is a US fund that has invested in Uber and Twitter in the past. Index Ventures is also from the US and has invested in Revolut, Dropbox and Ozon. Other investors in this round include Lightspeed, Redpoint, Almaz, FirstMark and Lead Edge.

ClickHouse is developing a database management system of the same name. The company plans to use the funds raised to increase its staff and develop international business, the release says. An extended team will create commercial products based on the system. ClickHouse CEO Aaron Katz, who before joining the company was responsible for sales in the Elastic search engine, noted in an interview with Bloomberg that ClickHouse “has gained popularity as an open source tool, which now, according to the company, can be monetized.”

ClickHouse plans to launch a cloud version of the platform and several solutions for large businesses, the press service of Yandex said.

ClickHouse was established in September this year. In total, Yandex, Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures and other investors invested $ 50 million in the business, the press service of Yandex specified then, refusing to provide a full list of investors and their shares. According to the results of the new round, Yandex retains two seats on the ClickHouse board of directors, Bloomberg notes.

Prior to the creation of the company, Yandex independently developed the system. Its first prototype appeared in 2009, and in 2016 Yandex made the technology publicly available. Now it is used by Uber, Tesla, Spotify, Bloomberg, Alibaba and ByteDance (owner of TikTok) and other companies.