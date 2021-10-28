Closing tire shops, checking the traffic police in Lokduan and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

Moscow will close tire and car services for the time of lockdown Car services and tire shops will suspend work in Moscow from October 28 to November 7 – during the non-working days announced by the government as part of the fight against the spread of COVID-19. “Will dry cleaners, laundries, and other organizations providing household services, tire fitting and car services continue to work? No, they will suspend work during non-working days, ”the headquarters for the control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus emphasized in the capital. It is not yet known whether such measures will operate in the Moscow region.

Photo: Oleg Lozovoy / RBC

At the same time, the Moscow Department of Transport advised motorists a week ago to start replacing summer tires with winter ones in connection with the cold weather that came to the city. In addition, the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate warned drivers about possible ice in the morning. The ministry stressed that a small crust of ice may well form on overpasses, bridges and overpasses. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced non-working days from October 28 to November 7. For this period, a number of restrictions will work in Moscow. For example, car dealerships will be closed, and the work of the traffic police unit will also change. Traffic police warned drivers about checks on non-working days The State Traffic Inspectorate of Moscow warned drivers about inspections in the coming days off, during which special attention will be paid to the capture of drunk drivers. According to statistics, most of the drunk drivers go to the roads on non-working days. As noted in the department, “an unplanned weekend should not be a reason for a celebration at the wheel.”

Photo: Autonews.ru

“Last week, a total of 426 drivers were identified in a state of intoxication and refused to undergo a medical examination. Moreover, if on weekdays, on average, we suppressed 50-60 such cases, then on weekends this number increased by an average of 25%. And the largest number of such drivers (78) was stopped by us on Sunday, ”the traffic police said. Skoda has named the characteristics of the new budget sedan Slavia Skoda has named the main technical characteristics of the new budget sedan Slavia, which will premiere before the end of 2021. The model was originally developed for the Indian market, but it is possible that cars will reach other countries. The sedan will be created on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which previously formed the basis for the Kushaq compact crossover, which debuted in early 2021. It is on this chassis that all further budget models of the Volkswagen concern will be built, the target markets for new cars will be Russia, India, African countries and the states of Southeast Asia.