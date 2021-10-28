Coinbase app became the most popular in the AppStore :: RBC.Crypto

The cryptocurrency exchange app outpaced TikTok, Instagram and YouTube after the Shiba Inu meme token was added to its name.

The app of the first public cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, has become the most popular in the AppStore marketplace, overtaking TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The day before, the developers added the stock ticker of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency to the name of the application, which has risen in price by more than 1000% in a month. On October 28, the altcoin once again renewed its all-time high above $ 0.000086.

The number of tweets mentioning Shiba Inu has exceeded 1 million in the last 24 hours, making the cryptocurrency the most popular on Twitter. At 10:15 Moscow time, Shiba Inu’s daily trading volumes exceed $ 40 billion, and the token’s capitalization is $ 42 billion, according to Coinmarketcap. According to this indicator, altcoin overtook Dogecoin and took the eighth place in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization.

In April 2021, Coinbase became the world’s first public crypto exchange – it was listed on the NASDAQ (no IPO). At the peak, the value of the company’s shares reached $ 429.5 per share, then they began to fall in price. As of October 28, 10:15 Moscow time, the premarket quotation of the first public crypto exchange is $ 311 per share.

