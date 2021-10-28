Confusion of the century – Newspaper Kommersant No. 197 (7159) from 10/28/2021

Russian Railways plans to close the deficit of the investment program for 2022–2024 in the amount of about 1 trillion rubles. by significantly accelerating the indexation of freight rates. Instead of the growth of 4–4.5% per year envisaged by the socio-economic forecast, the monopoly proposes to raise tariffs in 2022 by 7.7%, and then by 6.6% and 6.1%. A significant part of this growth will be a new premium for overhaul, which in total in three years should bring the monopoly 164 billion rubles. only direct proceeds to the construction site, excluding leverage. Shippers strongly oppose the increase: they estimate their additional costs at 120 billion rubles. per year and note the deviation of tariffs from the previously agreed level.

On October 27, a meeting was held with First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov on the investment program and financial plan of Russian Railways for 2022-2024. At the time of the issue of the issue, the results of the meeting were not known. According to one of Kommersant’s interlocutors, no decisions were made.

Kommersant got acquainted with the updated draft of these documents, prepared for the speech of the head of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov. Investments for the next three years, as in earlier versions of the document (see Kommersant of September 22), are planned at an unprecedented high level and consistently exceed 1 trillion rubles. in year. In 2022, it is planned to spend 1.02 trillion rubles, in 2023 – 1.14 trillion rubles, in 2024 – 1.1 trillion rubles. At the same time, funding sources remain insufficient: the planned deficit should amount to 85.7 billion rubles. in 2022, 409.4 billion rubles. in 2023 and 488.8 billion rubles. in 2024. Mainly, it follows from the documents, the reason for the deficit is the general increase in investment and the rise in the cost of existing projects.

To cover the deficit, Russian Railways plans to resort to a sharp increase in tariff indexation.

The basic level of indexation is planned to be increased by 1.5 pp to 5.8%. To finance the sharply increased repair program (previously they wanted to invest more than 1 trillion rubles in 2022-2025, but now these additional investments have been reduced to 777.6 billion rubles, which still means a doubling of the previously provided amounts), it is also proposed to introduce additional allowance for overhaul. It should be 1% in 2022 and 2% in 2023 and 2024 and bring in a total of 164.3 billion rubles. to the budget of the monopoly. Together with targeted tariff measures – the abolition of privileges for empty mileage of innovative cars with their replacement with a discount on a loaded trip of 4.05%, an increase in tariffs for anthracite to the level of coking coal and tariffs for transportation of containers by 4.75% – the final aggregate indexation of freight tariffs will be 7.7% in 2022, 6.6% in 2023 and 6.1% in 2024. This is at odds with the figures in the current forecast of the Ministry of Economy – 4.3%, 4.5% and 4%, respectively. They differ even more from the long-term development program of Russian Railways, which provided for an increase in the tariff during this period by 3.9% annually.

According to Russian Railways, the increase in indexation and the resulting leverage will eliminate the investment program deficit; a Kommersant source familiar with the monopoly’s calculations confirms that this is so. Russian Railways itself declined to comment.

Consumers perceive these numbers with bewilderment and outrage. However, says one of them, it is not yet a fact that such parameters will be approved. “The previous agreements on indexation were reached through mutual compromises between shippers and Russian Railways,” says another source to Kommersant. “The increase in the planned indexation contradicts the goal of introducing export duties on metals, which were collected to compensate for the increase in construction costs, including Russian Railways.” … He recalls that the monopoly reported a net profit for the first half of 15.2 billion rubles, which indicates that there is no need for additional fees. “The introduction of an allowance for overhaul is a mockery,” he says indignantly. “Shippers already pay 2% for overhaul, about 30 billion rubles. in year. The additional indexation was supposed to be 3.8%, but it will be 7.7%: this is a twofold increase in the load, which will cost shippers about 120 billion rubles. This is in no way consistent with “predictability and stability.”

How the government will react is still unknown.

On the one hand, in mid-October, Andrei Belousov spoke about the overload of the investment program of Russian Railways, taking into account the addition of repairs there and “the need for financially balanced” solutions. On the other hand, Mr. Belousov advocated the withdrawal of additional revenues from the metallurgical sector to the budget. He stressed, however, that the goal is not the withdrawal itself, but the execution of state programs.

According to the head of Infoline-Analytics Mikhail Burmistrov, given the favorable export conditions and high industrial inflation in Russia, the increase in the tariff for shippers in 2022 will not be critical, despite the increase in the tax burden (MET and export duties for metallurgists): they are still will be able to include in the prices for 2022 additional costs for rail transportation. But then the price situation may change. There is also an acute problem of the imbalance between the growth of railway tariffs and the quality of the carrier’s services, which is objectively falling: the volumes of non-exported goods, as well as the delivery times, are increasing. Point changes in tariffs, which JSC Russian Railways speaks about, can be justified if the revenues are used to improve the quality of services, he believes. However, in the opinion of Mikhail Burmistrov, it is completely incomprehensible what such a significant, already comparable to the large title of the investment program, overhaul premium, which is annually capitalized in the tariff, is spent on, especially considering that the management of Russian Railways declares that the length of the tracks with overdue repairs is reduced. The expert believes that the introduction of such a premium is an attractive solution for Russian Railways, since it was previously applied, and especially given its opacity for cargo owners and authorities.

Natalia Skorlygina