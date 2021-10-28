Corsair Introduces DDR5 Memory Kits Up To 5200MHz And Up To 64GB

Corsair has announced Dominator Platinum RGB and Vengeance DDR5 RAM modules. The novelties are intended for use in gaming systems based on the new 12th generation Intel Core processors.

The flagship Dominator Platinum RGB series of RAM has been replenished with DDR5-4800 and DDR5-5200 memory kits, each of which consists of two 16 GB modules, which gives a total of 32 GB. For the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-4800 memory kit, the manufacturer claims CL34-35-35-69 timings and an operating voltage of 1.1 V.

The Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 memory kit, in turn, operates at the declared CL38-38-38-84 timings at an increased voltage of up to 1.25 V. The manufacturer is also going to release a special version of this RAM kit, the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 First Edition. It has reduced CL36-38-38-74 latencies and operates at the same voltage of 1.25 V.

Corsair’s Dominator Platinum RGB Series RAM kits feature tall RGB heatsinks and come in two color options – Black and White.

Corsair’s DDR5 Vengeance RAM series has been expanded with two new memory kits: 32GB DDR5-5200 and 64GB DDR5-4400. In the second case, the memory modules use a two-rank organization. For the first kit, the manufacturer claims CL38-38-38-84 timings and an operating voltage of 1.25 V, for the second – CL36-36-36-72 timings and a voltage of 1.1 V. As part of the Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5200 RAM kit Includes two 16GB memory modules, and the Vengeance DDR5-4400 kit comes with two 32GB memory modules.

These Corsair DDR5 memory kits use low-profile, non-RGB heatsinks and are available in black and white.

The manufacturer does not report anything about the prices and availability of the presented new products.