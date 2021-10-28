https://ria.ru/20211028/krym-1756618945.html

Crimea may become the first bloodless territory of Russia

2021-10-28T09: 51

SIMFEROPOL, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Crimea may become the first bloodless territory of Russia thanks to the introduction of express testing for visitors, said Dmitry Vorona, CEO of the Crimea Development Corporation. By the end of this year, production will be launched in Crimea and the release of express tests for detecting COVID-19 will begin. An agreement on the production of KrymTest express test systems was signed with WhiteProduct. The head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov allowed the introduction of express testing next year for tourists coming to the region. “The new approach will convince people to move to us without looking back and that our territory is absolutely safe. So we can become the first COVID-Free territory.” – said Vorona on the air of the TV channel “Crimea 24”. According to him, Crimea will be the first region of Russia to begin production of express tests for COVID-19.

