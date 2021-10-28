https://ria.ru/20211028/krym-1756621157.html

Crimea updated anti-record for the number of cases of COVID-19 per day

SIMFEROPOL, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The increase in the number of cases of new coronavirus infection in Crimea continues, over the past day a record 681 cases have been identified, 1,001 people have been discharged from hospitals, the press service of the Ministry of Health of the republic said. 2 October. Then 421 cases were recorded. “For October 27, 681 cases of a new coronavirus infection were registered. The number of recovered per day is 1010 people,” the statement said. 12,127 people were tested for coronavirus per day. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 94,665 positive for COVID-19 have been identified in the republic, 80,748 have recovered, 2,944 people have died with a diagnosis of COVID-19 (including 17 in the last day).

