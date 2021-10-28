Curfew, QR codes and vaccinations: how the regions of the Russian Federation will spend non-working days

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

Non-working days with new covid restrictions will begin in Russia on October 30. In some regions, the authorities have decided to start the holidays earlier. What measures will be in effect in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation for the next week and a half – in the material vtomske.ru.

Recall that last week, President Vladimir Putin announced that another non-working week was introduced in Russia to combat coronavirus infection. This time – from October 30 to November 7. The regions may, depending on the situation, introduce non-working days earlier and, if necessary, extend the holidays.

Moscow

In Moscow, non-working days were established from October 28 to November 7. On these days, cafes and restaurants, zoos, gyms, shopping centers, hairdressers and many other public places will be closed in the city. Catering will be able to work in the delivery format or “food to go”.

As usual, only grocery stores and points where the share of food and non-food essential goods is at least 30% of the assortment will work.

Medical organizations will continue to provide planned and emergency assistance. But dental offices won’t work. An exception is made only for emergencies.

From October 28, schoolchildren will go on vacation, and the capital’s universities and secondary vocational schools will only be able to work remotely. Kindergartens and organizations of additional education will be closed these days.

From October 28, you can go to the capital’s theaters and museums only if you have QR codes. Attendance at cultural institutions will be limited to 50% of the maximum capacity.

St. Petersburg

In the northern capital, from October 30 to November 7, cafes and restaurants, shopping centers and non-food stores, service organizations and the MFC, as well as cultural institutions, with the exception of theaters and museums, will be closed. The latter will work only for viewers with QR codes or a certificate of medical evacuation from vaccination.

Public catering will be able to work in the delivery format or “food to go”.

The admission of visitors to fitness centers, swimming pools, water parks and other leisure facilities, including for children, will be limited.

As in Moscow, in St. Petersburg, as usual, only grocery stores and points where the share of food and non-food essential goods is at least 30% will operate.

Khakassia

In Khakassia, the republic’s authorities decided to impose severe restrictions from October 28 to November 7. So, for this period, a curfew is imposed. It will apply to all residents from 22:00 to 06:00 (except for employees of enterprises working continuously).

In Abakan, Chernogorsk and Sayanogorsk, public transport will be stopped, and taxi drivers will be allowed to work, provided that they have either a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19, or a certificate of a disease transferred less than six months ago.

Educational institutions, from kindergartens to universities, are dismissed for vacations.

Trade, except for delivery, catering and service sectors are stopped for non-working days. Allowed to work pharmacies and outlets that sell food and essentials. Public catering will only be able to work with takeaway.

Medical institutions will work as usual.

Novosibirsk

During the non-working week, the water park and indoor pavilions in the zoo will be closed in Novosibirsk. Cafes and restaurants will not be open from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am.

A QR code pass system is also being introduced. In particular, visitors to fitness clubs, spectators at concerts, theaters, cinema and major sporting events will need it.

Shopping centers will only be allowed to wear masks and measure the temperature at the entrance, but the codes will not be checked.

Omsk

Since October 30, QR codes are introduced in Omsk for access to cultural institutions, cinemas, libraries, sports facilities, water parks and hotels. From October 30 to November 7, a ban on the activities of children’s playrooms is introduced.

And from November 20, QR codes will be introduced when visiting shopping centers, catering establishments and when traveling in public transport.

Also, the authorities decided to limit the effect of preferential transport cards with the preservation of travel for the following periods from October 30 to November 7.

Krasnoyarsk

In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, non-working days will begin on October 30 and end on November 7. The regional authorities did not start them earlier or extend them.

From November 1, QR codes are introduced for viewers who have reached the age of 18 at cultural and sports events. It will also be possible to show a certificate of vaccination on paper or a certificate of the transferred coronavirus.

Earlier, from October 19, the public catering of the Krasnoyarsk Territory returned to the work schedule from 07:00 to 23:00. Restrictions did not apply to takeaway service, delivery of orders. The ban on the operation of dance floors inside public catering premises remains.

***

The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova recently reported that decisions on the introduction of compulsory vaccination against a new coronavirus infection of certain categories of citizens have already been adopted in all regions of Russia.