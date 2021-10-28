Dasha Astafieva, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Alina Pash terminated the engagement

Model and ex-soloist of Nikita Dasha Astafyeva terminated a relationship with an entrepreneur Artem Kim… The couple had been together for over five years and were preparing for the wedding.

With Kim, the singer first appeared in 2016 at the performer’s birthday Glory Kaminskaya… Two years ago, the star admitted that she wants to get married and have children. And recently Astafieva announced the breakup.

“I am now a beautiful and lonely woman,” she said.

What other celebrity couples broke off their engagement, prepared by Gazeta.ua.

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball player Alex Rodriguez decided to end the relationship that had been going on since 2017. The news was shared on April 15th.

“We realized that it is better for us to be friends, and we hope that we will remain them. We will continue to work together and support each other in our common affairs and projects,” the ex-couple said.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 while on holiday in the Bahamas. For the artist, the marriage was supposed to be the fourth, and for the athlete – the second. The wedding was postponed twice due to the pandemic, and subsequently the engagement was terminated altogether.

Rap singer broke up with her foreign fiance due to quarantine Alina Pash in October 2020. Her relationship with a French musician Jonathan Iliel lasted for about four years. According to the rapper, it was quarantine and constant pastime together that played a significant role.

“My family was shocked that next to me was not a Ukrainian, but an Afro-French. He was older than me and all in a tattoo. And Joe is the leader of the electronic group DOP. We were happy in a relationship for four years. We went through a lot together. We worked and traveled. and supported each other. But because of quarantine they became toxic to each other. I confess that I was burned out in a relationship. My attention turned to another, “- said Pash.

American singer Demi Lovato ended relationship with the actor Max Erich two months after the engagement. The couple began dating at the start of the pandemic. And on July 23, 2020, she announced her engagement: Erich proposed to the singer on the Malibu beach. But in September of the same year it was announced that there would be no wedding.

Lovato assured that the actor used her for PR. According to her, she did not understand who she was dealing with because their relationship accelerated due to quarantine restrictions. At the beginning of the novel, the couple began to live together.

Fashion photographer Sonya Plakidyuk stunned fans with the news of the end of the relationship with the choreographer Richard Horn in June 2020. They met on the set of a modeling reality show in 2014. Three years later, Horn proposed to his beloved.

“The story is banal – we began to see our future in different ways. Sometimes even the craziest love does not help here. I knew that everyone would begin to guess the reason, but I assure you that no one will guess,” the photographer admitted.

American singer and actress Lady Gaga ended her engagement with the producer Christian Carino at the end of February 2019. The couple was together for about two years. Only a month after the breakup, the artist shared that the reason was gratuitous and endless jealousy of any of her entourage. Karino interrogated her during each meeting, which provoked quarrels.

Actor and director of Crimean Tatar origin, 48 years old Akhtem Seitablaev stunned fans with the news. He announced that he was breaking up with the producer of the 53-year-old Ivanna Dyadura, with whom he has been married since 2013.