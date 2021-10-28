Details of the escape of a member of Basayev’s gang from a mental hospital have become known | News | News

Shamil Basayev’s gang member Magomed Alkhanov escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Astrakhan on October 26 while walking. On Wednesday, October 27, REN TV reports.

According to preliminary data, Alkhanov managed to bend one of the reinforced rods on the roof of the exercise yard and through the resulting hole left the department of the regional clinical psychiatric hospital in Astrakhan.

He is currently on the federal wanted list. The police are carrying out operational-search measures aimed at establishing the whereabouts and detention of the offender.

Alkhanov was involved in the criminal case of the attack by the gang of Shamil Basayev and Emir Khattab. He is suspected of involvement in the attack on the Pskov paratroopers in 2000.

On September 25, the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation announced the arrest of two more members of the Basayev and Khattab gang, who attacked the settlements of the Botlikh district of Dagestan in 1999. They turned out to be two natives of the Stavropol Territory, Albert Elakayev and Alimkhan Musaev.

In mid-June, security officials detained two more gang members who also participated in the attack. They turned out to be natives of the Stavropol Territory Surtlanbek Adzhinyazov and Ruslanbek Arslanov.

The official representative of the RF IC, Svetlana Petrenko, said that in the period from 1999 to 2020, more than 80 participants in the attack on the Botlikh and Tsumadinsky districts of Dagestan were convicted and sentenced to up to 19 years in prison.

In August – September 1999, members of the armed formations of Shamil Basayev and Khattab carried out an armed attack on Dagestan. As a result of the incident, more than 280 were killed and more than 800 military personnel, law enforcement officers and civilians were injured.

On February 29, 2000, in a mountainous and wooded area near the village of Ulus-Kert, Shatoy district of Chechnya, a united armed gang under the general leadership of Basayev and Khattab carried out an armed attack on servicemen of the 6th company of the 104th regiment of the 76th Pskov division of the Airborne Forces … As a result of the attack, 84 soldiers were killed and four were injured.