Detainee for murder of banker Yakhontov committed suicide – Gazeta.Ru

Andrei Skripkin, detained on suspicion of the murder of the former top manager of the bankrupt “Smolensk Bank” Mikhail Yakhontov and his family, committed suicide in an isolation ward in Belarus, reports TASS…

On October 28, he was supposed to be taken to Moscow for interrogation. A day earlier, the Kuntsevsky Court of Moscow in absentia arrested Skripkin. He is suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of two or more persons”, “Murder of a minor”), for which he was threatened with life imprisonment.

Skripkin was detained on the territory of Belarus.

The body of Yakhontov, his wife and nine-year-old son found in the afternoon of October 26 in one of the apartments of an elite residential complex on the street. Mosfilmovskaya in Moscow. The ex-banker was lying in the corridor, the corpses of his wife and child were in one of the rooms. Relatives sounded the alarm after several days of silence Yakhontovs, they opened the apartment of the victims with the keys taken from the housekeeper.

Yakhontov was the manager of the Moscow branch of the Smolensk Bank. In 2016, the organization went bankrupt, a criminal case was initiated against three heads of the capital’s office, including Yakhontov. They were accused of illegal withdrawal of funds shortly before the collapse of the bank to the accounts of controlled foreign companies. The bank owed its creditors over 19 billion rubles.