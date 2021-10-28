https://ria.ru/20211028/advokat-1756672699.html
Died host of the program “Jury trial” Valery Stepanov
Lawyer, host of the program “Jury trial” Valery Stepanov died of COVID-19, his colleague Ruben Markarian told RIA Novosti on Thursday. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Lawyer, host of the program “Jury trial” Valery Stepanov died of COVID-19, his colleague Ruben Markarian told RIA Novosti on Thursday. “This morning he died of coronavirus.” jury trials. In the “trial”, criminal cases are dealt with, and then the collegium issues a verdict.
