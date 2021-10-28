https://ria.ru/20211028/advokat-1756672699.html

Died host of the program “Jury trial” Valery Stepanov

Lawyer, host of the program “Jury trial” Valery Stepanov died of COVID-19, his colleague Ruben Markarian told RIA Novosti on Thursday. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

2021-10-28T13: 54

2021-10-28T13: 54

2021-10-28T15: 19

incidents

society

ntv (TV channel)

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756671893_2-0:489:274_1920x0_80_0_0_d82908ea9291b4c41ea8ab2cb5104b86.jpg

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Lawyer, host of the program “Jury trial” Valery Stepanov died of COVID-19, his colleague Ruben Markarian told RIA Novosti on Thursday. “This morning he died of coronavirus.” jury trials. In the “trial”, criminal cases are dealt with, and then the collegium issues a verdict.

Russia

2021

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756671893_63-0:428:274_1920x0_80_0_0_a2db301813e8456e0c7aa6f1a815dacb.jpg

incidents, society, ntv (TV channel), russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia