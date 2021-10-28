Doctor Fomin said that Russians are being killed by the “second pandemic” – Gazeta.Ru

Rehabilitation specialist Alexander Fomin believes that half of the deaths in Russia are not due to coronavirus, but due to cardiovascular diseases. The doctor’s words will roll over the radio Sputnik…

“In my opinion, we have 50% of mortality due to cardiovascular disease. This is the second pandemic that few people shout about. In some countries this figure is much lower, ”Fomin said, calling for a change in the current situation.

To reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases – especially coronary artery disease and hypertension – the doctor advised to move more, especially to those who have a sedentary job. Fomin recalled that active walking should be given at least 40 and up to 90 minutes daily, while running is not at all necessary.

Formerly ophthalmologists tied up cataracts with a high risk of death from stroke. The authors of the work analyzed data on 15 thousand people over the age of 40.