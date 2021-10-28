https://ria.ru/20211028/dnr-1756676015.html
DPR pointed out to Zelensky the incompetence of the Ukrainian delegation
DONETSK, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Vladislav Moskovsky, spokesman for the delegation of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in the contact group, believes that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky should pay attention to the composition of the Kiev delegation at the talks. Ukrainian delegation (at the negotiations on a settlement in Donbass – ed.) It is extremely difficult to conduct a substantive dialogue with those who do not know why, in principle, they are in the negotiation process, in what negotiation process, what conflict they are discussing and on what documents they need to work “, – wrote Moskovsky in his Telegram channel.
