Drew Barrymore, Nicole Kidman, Victoria Beckham: the stars who reduced their breasts

While some celebrities are in pursuit of a magnificent bust, others – without regret, part with appetizing forms. Some celebrity beauties did not like artificial implants, while others had to reduce their natural size.

Many girls envy the stars with big bust, but this “burden” is sometimes unbearable. OBOZREVATEL has collected photos of stars before and after breast reduction.

American actress and director Drew Barrymore reduced her natural breasts from size 4 to size 2. She decided to undergo surgery to look visually slimmer in the frame. Also, the star was tired of the fact that men liked her lush bust more than her personality.

Curiously, Drew reduced her breasts at the age of 17, before becoming a world famous actress.

Socialite Kris Jenner reduced her breasts in 2012. The head of the Kardashian-Jenner family showed the process of the operation in the reality show “The Kardashian Family”. Chris had lifts and breast augmentation on more than one occasion until she decided to replace the implants as they had passed their expiration date. The star made the bust smaller than the previous one.

Singer and designer Victoria Beckham regained her natural breast size with a re-plasty in 2010. The star decided to get rid of the implants and called the first operation in 1999 a mistake of youth. Now the designer does not hesitate to go without a bra and wear revealing dresses.

Actress Ariel Winter’s breasts have grown to size 6 at the age of 15. Because of this size, the star was no longer invited to play teenage roles, so she underwent surgery and reduced her natural breasts by two sizes.

For many years, actress Nicole Kidman wore silicone implants, which were inserted into her when she was young. At 48, the star decided to get rid of artificial breasts, as it spoiled her slim figure and looked artificial. Plastic surgeons have returned Kidman to natural size.

Actress Christina Ricci lost her natural fourth breast size back in the early 2000s. With its height of 155 centimeters, the chest was a heavy “burden” for Christina… The star emphasized that with a small bust, men will finally look into her eyes, and not on the neckline.

The rapper Latifah Queen was a busty beauty with forms from her youth. In 2013, the woman decided to drastically lose weight, but her breast size did not decrease. Her bust weighed 10 kilograms. The star turned to plastic surgeons and reduced the bust.

