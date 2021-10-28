Dry cleaners and tire shops will not work in Moscow on non-working days

https://ria.ru/20211027/ogranicheniya-1756509291.html

MOSCOW, 27 – RIA Novosti. Dry cleaners, laundries, other organizations providing personal services, tire fitting and car services will suspend work during non-working days in Moscow, the headquarters of the capital reports in its Telegram channel. “No, they will suspend work during non-working days,” the headquarters answered the question whether dry cleaners, laundries, and other organizations providing personal services, tire fitting and car services will continue to work.

