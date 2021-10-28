El Salvador’s authorities used the fall of bitcoin to profitably buy cryptocurrency

According to the President of the country, the purchase has already made a profit.

The El Salvadorian authorities purchased 420 bitcoins for $ 24.7 million, increasing the total volume of cryptocurrency in the treasury to 1,120 BTC (about $ 66 million). President of the country Nayib Bukele announced this in his microblog.

“We waited a long time, but it was worth it. We bought 420 bitcoins against the backdrop of a fall in the cryptocurrency rate to local lows, ”wrote Nayib Bukele, adding that the growth of the BTC rate after the acquisition of another batch of digital assets has already allowed the El Salvadorian authorities to make money on the purchase.

El Salvador bought bitcoin amid a cryptocurrency correction after updating the absolute high on October 20, 2021 at $ 66,930.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

El Salvador’s journey into the crypto space

Recall that El Salvador is the first country in history whose authorities legalized bitcoin, leveling it into a cryptocurrency by rights with the national currency (US dollar). The event took place on September 7, 2021. Prior to this, the El Salvadorian authorities had been preparing for the legalization of cryptocurrency for several months. To popularize BTC in the country, regulators, among other things, have taken the following actions:

We installed crypto ATMs and offices in El Salvador, where local residents can get advice on working with cryptocurrencies.

We launched the national crypto wallet Chivo and distributed $ 117 million worth of bitcoin with its help.

Established incentives for payments in cryptocurrency in the country.

Also, the country’s authorities decided to independently earn on bitcoin. To do this, regulators have built installations that can mine cryptocurrency using volcanic energy. The project was launched in early October 2021.

Installation for mining bitcoin on the energy of volcanoes:

Against the stream

El Salvador’s authorities believe that legalizing bitcoin will help solve many of the country’s financial problems. Local citizens, on the contrary, are confident that the adoption of cryptocurrency at the national level will negatively affect the development of the region. In particular, the Salvadorans fear that the legalization of bitcoin will lead to an increase in crime related to the trafficking of illegal substances. Recall that one of the first waves of popularity of BTC was provoked by the beginning of accepting a digital asset as an anonymous means of payment on the Silk Road darknet marketplace, within the walls of which illegal goods were traded.

Despite the fact that about 70% of El Salvador’s citizens do not support the government’s crypto initiatives, local regulators continue to work to popularize digital assets. In particular, for this purpose, the authorities regularly buy bitcoin into the treasury. El Salvador periodically increases the amount of funds invested in BTC. At the same time, the country is still far from the largest cryptocurrency investors.

Top 5 largest bitcoin investors among public companies. Source: buybitcoinworldwide.com

We will remind, earlier analysts of Bank of America told how the legalization of bitcoin will help El Salvador.