Elegant Penelope Cruz and Ronaldo’s juicy neckline: the stars flashed their outfits at the opening of the Venice Film Festival

Model Adriana Lim. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

The 78th Venice Film Festival kicks off in Italy. Hollywood and European big screen stars appeared at the opening of the oldest film forum on the planet (this year it turns 89): Penelope Cruz, Helen Mirren, Isabelle Huppert, Virginia Ether. They were accompanied on the red carpet by the beautiful models Georgina Rodriguez, Adriana Lima, Bianca Balti and Barbara Palvin.

Model Bianca Balti. Photo: REUTERS

Just the day before, a grand fashion show of the design duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana took place in Venice, showing their new couture and jewelry collections. It is not surprising that many of the guests and participants of the film festival were dressed in Dolce & Gabbana outfits. However, the palm still belonged to another eminent Italian: most of the stars preferred the creations of the couturier Giorgio Armani.

Isabelle Huppert. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

The main star of the evening was Penelope Cruz. The beautiful Spaniard in her 47 years is still one of the first beauties of world cinema. Penelope appeared on the red carpet in an elegant black and white dress from Chanel. The actress presented at the film festival a film in which she played the main role – a new film directed by Pedro Almodovar “Parallel Mothers”.

Penelope Cruz. Photo: REUTERS

The brightest participant of the festival, by all accounts, was Helen Mirren. The 76-year-old British grand lady did not allow herself any liberties in the form of a neckline and cuts, but she took her soul away from the glitter: she chose an outfit from a shining silver-blue fabric.

Helen Mirren. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

But who shone with might and main in the neckline was the Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima. The former Victoria Secret Angel showed off a sparkly dress that accentuated her mouth-watering curves.

Model Adriana Lim. Photo: REUTERS

For the championship with Adriana fought the fiancee of football player Cristiano Ronaldo – model Georgina Rodriguez. The Spanish woman boasted mouth-watering charms in a deep neckline, which were set off by a weighty necklace with diamonds.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bride Georgina Rodriguez. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Not all stars managed to choose successful outfits. So, the famous fashionista and creative consultant of the Japanese magazine “Vogue” 59-year-old Anna Dello Russo appeared before the photographers in a completely transparent dress, which showed the world her underwear and flabby knees.

Anna Dello Russo. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

And this participant decided to remind the audience about ecology.

Unknown ecology supporter. Photo: REUTERS

The Venice Film Festival runs until September 11th. Dozens of films will fight for the victory, including the Russian film “Captain Volkonogov escaped” directed by Natalia Merkulova and Alexei Chupov.

Model Barbara Palvin. Photo: REUTERS

Model Mariacarla Boscono. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS