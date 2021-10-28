Emmy 2021: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Kate Winslet, Kaley Cuoco and others on the red carpet

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
120

the Red carpet


25422


"Emmy 2021": Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Kate Winslet, Kaley Cuoco and others on the red carpet

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

The 73rd Television Emmy Awards took place yesterday in Los Angeles. The names of the laureates are already known, about them a little later, but for now we invite you to take a look at the red carpet of the ceremony. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Kate Winslet, Kaley Cuoco, Anya Taylor-Joy and many other movie and TV stars walked on it that evening.

This year, the award returned to its usual format, but the organizers allowed only vaccinated celebrities to come to it. Also, a prerequisite was that each invitee could bring no more than four people with him.

Celebrity outfits are already being discussed as much as the results of the award. Perhaps the most attention was attracted by the star of the TV series “Crown” Emma Corrin, who played the role of Princess Diana. She appeared in public wearing a pale yellow Miu Miu dress with a headdress and high fingerless gloves. She supplemented her image with an original manicure – the actress’s long pointed nails were painted with dark varnish. Emma’s bow has been compared to the character of Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale.

What other outfits were shown by the stars, see our photo selection.

Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-JonesCatherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-JonesAnya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-JoyAnya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy

Kaley Cuoco
Kaley CuocoKaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

Kate Winslet
Kate WinsletKate Winslet

Sophia Bush
Sophia BushSophia Bush

Billy Porter
Billy PorterZach Braff
Zach BraffEvan Peters
Evan PetersElizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth OlsenElizabeth Olsen

Yara Shahidi
Yara ShahidiRita Wilson
Rita WilsonGillian Anderson
Gillian AndersonGillian Anderson

Kerry Washington
Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington

Samira Wiley
Samira WileySamira Wiley

Emma Corrin
Emma CorrinEmma Corrin

Olivia Colman
Olivia ColmanOlivia Colman

Issa Rae
Issa RaeMandy moore
Mandy mooreMandy moore

Angela Bassett
Angela BassettSarah Paulson
Sarah PaulsonSarah Paulson

Taraji Hanson
Taraji HansonRege-Jean Page
Rege-Jean PageEllen Pompeo
Ellen PompeoCynthia Erivo
Cynthia ErivoAmerica Ferrera
America FerreraAllison Jenny
Allison JennyAmy Poehler
Amy PoehlerMindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling

Pankina0809Mariana Pankina

Photo
Gettyimages.ru


LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here