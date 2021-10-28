"Emmy 2021": Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Kate Winslet, Kaley Cuoco and others on the red carpet

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

The 73rd Television Emmy Awards took place yesterday in Los Angeles. The names of the laureates are already known, about them a little later, but for now we invite you to take a look at the red carpet of the ceremony. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Kate Winslet, Kaley Cuoco, Anya Taylor-Joy and many other movie and TV stars walked on it that evening.

This year, the award returned to its usual format, but the organizers allowed only vaccinated celebrities to come to it. Also, a prerequisite was that each invitee could bring no more than four people with him.

Celebrity outfits are already being discussed as much as the results of the award. Perhaps the most attention was attracted by the star of the TV series “Crown” Emma Corrin, who played the role of Princess Diana. She appeared in public wearing a pale yellow Miu Miu dress with a headdress and high fingerless gloves. She supplemented her image with an original manicure – the actress’s long pointed nails were painted with dark varnish. Emma’s bow has been compared to the character of Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale.

What other outfits were shown by the stars, see our photo selection.



Catherine Zeta-Jones



Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Anya Taylor-Joy



Kaley Cuoco



Kate Winslet



Sophia Bush



Billy Porter

Zach Braff

Evan Peters

Elizabeth Olsen



Yara Shahidi

Rita Wilson

Gillian Anderson



Kerry Washington



Samira Wiley



Emma Corrin



Olivia Colman



Issa Rae

Mandy moore



Angela Bassett

Sarah Paulson



Taraji Hanson

Rege-Jean Page

Ellen Pompeo

Cynthia Erivo

America Ferrera

Allison Jenny

Amy Poehler

Mindy Kaling