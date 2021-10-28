Ethereum May Rise To $ 15,000 After ETF Launch In 2022

Traders expect Ethereum to skyrocket if Wall Street’s top securities regulator approves a U.S. exchange-traded fund that tracks the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency.

Based on the pricing of options – instruments that allow investors to place bets on future changes in financial assets – market participants expect ethereum to more than triple to $ 15,000 by March next year.

The changes came a week after the Securities and Exchange Commission agreed to launch the first Bitcoin ETF. Investors have poured over $ 1 billion into the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Fund, prompting it to buy futures contracts that track the value of Bitcoin. This, in turn, caused Bitcoin to jump to an all-time high.

Now traders are hoping for a similar scenario for Ether ETFs.

“Overall, the market is bullish on the potential for ether at the end of the year or in the first quarter,” said Luuk Stragers, Chief Commercial Officer of Deribit, one of the largest crypto options trading platforms.

Adam Farthing, director of risk for Japan at B2C2, a cryptocurrency trading company, noted a “spike” in demand for derivatives, which give investors the right, but not the obligation, to buy Ether at $ 15,000 in March next year. According to him, the timing of the rates suggests that investors are optimistic about a similar solution for the second most popular digital coin.

Ether traded in a range of record highs at $ 4,000 on Wednesday.

“This influx started around the time the Bitcoin ETF was approved, and it is believed that this is how the whales are preparing to launch ETFs based on Ether futures,” Farthing added, referring to the large holders of digital tokens.

What to expect from the SEC

The launch of the ProShares fund, followed by a similar futures product from Valkyrie Funds, heightened expectations that the SEC would approve more than 20 pending applications.

“The SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have made it clear that they will make a balanced and unbiased decision on the crypto funds they are willing to approve, and the past week has shown that such products are in demand,” said Stephen McClurg, Valkyrie Funds Director of Investment …

However, ETF launch organizers remain skeptical that the SEC will act in the near future.

ProShares and digital asset management company VanEck filed filings with the SEC to launch an ETF on-air earlier in the year, but later changed plans. Both ProShares and VanEck declined to comment on this decision. Stephen McClurg of Valkyrie Funds believes that due to weak activity in the ether futures markets, it is “unlikely” that regulators will agree before the end of next year.

Joshua Lim, head of derivatives at Genesis Trading, said traders have ditched bitcoin positive rates and switched to Ether ahead of the approval of the ProShares ETF, hoping to capitalize on the growth in Ether if approved by the SEC.

Prepared by Profinance.ru based on The Financial Times

