https://ria.ru/20211028/sertifikaty-1756666481.html
EU to start recognizing COVID certificates from Armenia and Great Britain
The European Union will recognize the coronavirus certificates issued in Armenia and the UK, the European Commission said in a statement.
2021-10-28
BRUSSELS, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The European Union will recognize the coronavirus certificates issued in Armenia and the UK, the European Commission said in a statement. “Today, the European Commission adopted decisions confirming that the coronavirus certificates issued in Armenia and the UK are equivalent to the European electronic COVID certificate,” the document says. It is reported that both countries will be connected to the EU certificate issuance system and their certificates “will be accepted on the same conditions as the EU certificate.” Armenia and the UK, in turn, will recognize European coronavirus certificates.
