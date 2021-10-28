https://ria.ru/20211028/eurovision-1756624928.html

Eurovision Museum opened in Iceland

Eurovision Museum opened in Iceland – Russia news today

Eurovision Museum opened in Iceland

The Eurovision Museum has opened in the Icelandic city of Husavik, according to the website of the competition. His first exhibition is dedicated to the participation of this country in the famous show. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

2021-10-28T12: 34

2021-10-28T12: 34

2021-10-28T15: 25

the culture

Eurovision

museums

culture News

music

Iceland

news – tourism

netflix

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/02/1744042183_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_38c66b6dc0372b3e7003fc24ecfbbb9a.jpg

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Eurovision Museum has opened in the Icelandic city of Husavik, according to the website of the competition. His first exhibition is dedicated to the participation of this country in the famous show. Among the exhibits are the props of the national TV show Söngvakeppnin, which determines who will represent Iceland at Eurovision. Visitors, for example, can see the instruments and funny sweaters in which the band Gagnamagnið performed this year, Johanna Gwüdrun Jounsdottir’s dress – in 2009 with the song “Is it true” she took second place in the competition. Greta Salome sang with the children’s choir at the opening of the museum, trying to conquer Eurovision in 2012 and 2016. Among the first visitors is Felix Bergsson, head of Iceland’s Eurovision delegation. In June 2020, the comedy Eurovision Music Competition: The Story of the Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, was released on Netflix. Their heroes lived in Husavik. The museum is located near a bar named “Ja Ja Ding Dong” after one of the songs in the film. The painting quickly became a hit not only in Iceland. The tape was warmly received by critics and viewers from different countries. Hollywood actors played unlucky amateur musicians who dreamed of going to Eurovision and going on stage in front of an audience of millions. By a mysterious coincidence, their dream came true – the rivals died, and the organizers had to send the only surviving musicians to the competition. “We think we are lucky and we are very grateful that the film” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga “was filmed in our town and gave us all the joy that Eurovision brings in that difficult year. that the fans of the competition wanted to come to Husavik after watching the tape, and we decided that there must be something in the city to make their journey even more interesting, “said the director of the museum Orly Orlison. The museum will officially open in 2022, then the number of sections will increase – two more exhibitions will appear. One will be dedicated to the comedy that made Husavik famous all over the world, the other – to the continental history of the competition and its participants.

https://ria.ru/20211026/mezhentseva-1756405417.html

Iceland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/02/1744042183_54-0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_611b9b3a0c915b212f51c8f96ceafcee.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Eurovision, museums, culture news, music, Iceland, news – tourism, netflix