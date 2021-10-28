Evans found that Chris Evans is romantically involved with Selena Gomez

“Isn’t he cute? He is very cute”.





Earlier this month, rumors about the romance of 40-year-old Chris Evans with 29-year-old Selena Gomez began to circulate on the network. Since then, fans of the actress have been studying all the Instagram posts of “Captain America” ​​in search of evidence of a romantic relationship.

Fans are sure that Chris Evans’s Instagram stories hold the key to unraveling the mystery about his affair with Selena Gomez. They really want celebrities to become a couple. Netizens scrutinize Chris and Selena’s social media profiles for clues. And some still find evidence that the actors are dating.

So, in a short video of the main “captain” of Marvel comics, posted on Instagram, where the actor plays the piano, keen-sighted fans saw the reflection of a brunette in the lower left corner! What is not proof?

Rumors of a stellar romance began to spread after Evans and Gomez were spotted leaving the same restaurant. Moreover, Chris is subscribed to Selena’s Instagram page and actively follows the artist’s updates.

However, E! debunked the rumors, revealing that a photo of their secret date was actually taken outside a Pilates studio in Los Angeles in November 2017. There were other photos that also turned out to be fake: the photo of Selena was taken in 2019, and the photo of Chris was taken in London last year.

Neither Selena nor Chris have yet to comment on rumors about their romance. Earlier, Gomez admitted on the nighttime show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the Marvel action hero is one of her favorite actors: “Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute, ”said the actress.