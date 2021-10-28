Everyone talks about Angelina Jolie’s unsuccessful hairstyle in the style of “when the hairdresser is Aniston’s friend”

Trapped on the red carpet.

Angie recently wore a luxurious and shining outfit on the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival, where the film “The Eternals” was presented. At that moment, the public’s attention was focused only on her impeccable dress. And only when the photographers published photos from different angles, it became obvious that the image of the star was not at all ideal!

Angelina Jolie’s stylist had grown her hair so unsuccessfully that the network erupted in outrage. Some are hoping for the dismissal of the employee of the year, others joke that he is a secret friend of Jennifer Aniston or was drunk.

Whatever it was, but really the impression that the poor fellow had run out of batteries in the middle of the process!

Who put the extensions to my queen Angelina Jolie? They need to be fired. pic.twitter.com/u3RrlT9h35 – tinajolie (@Jolietheternal) October 24, 2021 whoever did angelina’s hair extensions must be a friend of jennifer’s pic.twitter.com/R7ivOkpX34 – ︎joe (@jxeker) October 24, 2021 Now, I’m no hairdresser but whoever did #AngelinaJolie‘s hair extensions did it wrong and / or drunk pic.twitter.com/qZT3wruhzx – Laura (@ElleEmSee) October 24, 2021 how do you let angelina jolie walk a red carpet with her hair extensions looking like this, somebody getting fired pic.twitter.com/K3VjLc3KGX – mishka (@mishnewbooty) October 24, 2021

