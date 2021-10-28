Facebook Gaming bypasses YouTube Gaming in Watch Hours | news

Streaming platform Facebook Gaming surpassed YouTube Gaming in terms of hours viewed in Q3 2021. The statistics were provided by analysts from Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet.

Between July and September, the total number of views on Facebook Gaming was 1.29 billion hours, YouTube Gaming users gained 1.13 billion, and Twitch had 5.79 billion.In the proportional ratio of the three platforms, this is 13.8% for YouTube. 15.7% for Facebook and 70.5% for the leader.

Total hours viewed | Image by Streamlabs



According to analysts, in the third quarter of this year, Twitch lost about 11% of hours compared to the spring-summer season. At the same time, the overall growth in comparison with the previous year remains at the level of 22%. Twitch has also dropped its unique channel count. If in 2020 in the same period there were 10.6 million, then in 2021 it became 10.4 million. This is the first time analysts have recorded a negative trend in this indicator.

Number of unique channels | Image: Streamlabs



The most viewed Twitch category in Q3 was Just Chatting, with 707.5 million viewing hours. The second place was taken by Grand Theft Auto V (656.3 million hours), and the top three were closed by League of Legends (442.5 million).