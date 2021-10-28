Facebook may announce rebranding today

Facebook today will hold its annual conference dedicated to virtual and augmented reality technologies. But the main event may be the announcement of the rebranding and change of the name of the parent company.

For the past few years, Facebook has been making a big bet on the “metaverse,” a virtual space where people can be present with friends and family virtually as if they were there in person. The company previously announced that it is working on a professional version of its Oculus Quest virtual reality headset – and at today’s conference, Facebook may present this product. The company is also already testing a virtual reality workplace app and a virtual reality social space known as Horizon Worlds. But the main event that Facebook is expected to announce today – the change of the name of the parent company – in addition to the social network of the same name, Facebook includes Instagram and Vostsap, and products in the field of virtual reality. Leaving the Facebook brand, the tech giant wants to associate not only and not so much with social networks, which were mired in scandals amid the testimony of former employee Frances Haugen and internal documents that got into the press, but also as a company that creates products of the “metaverse”.

The annual Facebook conference will begin at 5 pm Moscow time and will be broadcast on Facebook.