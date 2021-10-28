fans spotted Selena Gomez in the company of Chris Evans

Chris Evans and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez fans are attacking Chris Evans’ Instagram Stories in search of evidence of a potential star romance.

Selena Gomez (Photo: @selenagomez)

Fans keep scouring Chris and Selena’s social media profiles for clues that they are dating, and while there is still no conclusive evidence, some people think Captain America’s recent Instagram Stories is hinting at something.

Chris Evans (Photo by Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for WIRED)

In a short video titled “Rainy Day Activity,” the 40-year-old Marvel star plays the piano. At the same time, some users are sure that there was a reflection of a brunette in the lower left corner of the video. Fans assumed it was Selena! However, there is obviously no evidence.

@ girlgangz773 Is that Selena ?! @Selena Gomez #selenagomez #chrisevans #fyp #datingrumors #PradaBucketChallenge ♬ what the fuck was that – champagnemami

Earlier this month, fans of Chris and Selena began speculating that they might be dating after photos of stars allegedly from the same locations were posted online. However, later it turned out that this was a fake and a joke: the pictures were taken in different years.