FATF publishes final version of crypto industry guidelines

The Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) has published a revised and updated version of the guidelines for the cryptocurrency industry. The organization has set standards for sectors DeFi and NFT…

The first version of the FATF guidelines was presented in 2019. Then bitcoin exchanges and other virtual asset providers (VASPs) were obliged to comply with the rules for combating money laundering and terrorist financing by analogy with traditional financial companies.

In particular, industry participants were obliged to exchange user data when the latter carry out transactions between sites. In June 2021, the FATF noted that most jurisdictions have not yet implemented these requirements and urged countries to speed up the process.

To develop a new version of the document, the organization got acquainted with the experience of implementing standards, and also considered the comments of industry participants.

In the updated guidance, the FATF recommended that supervised countries be flexible in the early implementation of the requirements. The organization acknowledged that VASP and other market players are experiencing some difficulty in integrating the new systems required to ensure compliance.

“We recognize that creating compliance tools takes a lot of effort. And it may take VASP some time to invest in the technology needed to meet the requirements, ”FATF analyst Ken Menz told CoinDesk.

The organization also noted that government regulators should broadly interpret the definitions used by companies and classify them based on the services they offer. This, in her opinion, is necessary to effectively combat illegal financial activities.

“Countries should not classify companies based on the nomenclature or terminology that the latter use to describe their activities or the technology they use. The obligations stipulated by the FATF standards depend on the offered financial services and do not take into account the operating model of the company, its technological tools, design or other operating characteristics, ”the document says.

According to the FATF, a virtual asset (VA) is not just a digital representation of value. This entity must also have a tradable component that allows value to be transferred.

The NFT does not include the organization in this asset class. However, if these tokens are used for payment or investment purposes, they should be regulated in accordance with the FATF guidelines:

“Some NFTs that do not look like IA may fall under their definition if in practice they are used for payment or investment purposes. Other NFTs are digital representations of financial assets that are already covered by the FATF standards. Therefore, they are excluded from the definition of IA, but are subject to the standards as this type of financial assets. “

The FATF definition of VASP covers “any natural or legal person” that, acting on behalf of other legal or natural persons, performs:

exchange of VA for fiat or other digital assets;

transfer of VA;

“Storage and management of VA or instruments allowing to control VA”;

“The provision of financial services related to the offer and / or sale” of VA by issuers.

The clarification says that dapps are not VASPs because the proposed standards do not apply to the underlying software. However, developers, owners, operators or others who retain “control or sufficient influence over the DeFi mechanisms” are likely to be.

The FATF stressed that jurisdictions will have to continually assess new projects and the degree of management involvement in them. The document says that many of them use the word “decentralized”, although there is some individual or legal entity that can be brought to justice.

“Situations where DeFi projects call themselves decentralized, when in fact there is a person with control and sufficient influence, are quite common. Jurisdictions should apply the VASP definition without considering self-description, ”the manual says.

Recall that in July 2021, the FATF called the progress in regulating the cryptocurrency industry insufficient.

Updated Guidance VA VASP by ForkLog on Scribd

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER