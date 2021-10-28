Films with Julia Roberts | Glamor

The film is based on an autobiographical play by Larry Kramer and tells about the first years of the spread of AIDS – in the early 80s they did not really know anything about it, they called it “gay cancer” among the people and did not understand the scale of the threat. The protagonist Ned Weeks (Mark Ruffalo) – a writer from New York, being a homosexual, tries to draw public attention to the problem, and a wheelchair-bound doctor Emma Bruckner (Julia Roberts) helps him. The problem is that they don’t want to listen to them. Neither their own, nor strangers: not the gay community advocating for the sexual revolution and openly contemptuous of calls for protection, nor officials who refuse to fund the fight against the disease. Ultimately, the story is not about activism at all, but about the cost of human life and mistakes. This is a serious drama about the desire to live and love, about compassion and indifference, about fear and powerlessness.

Why else watch: to test yourself for empathy and appreciate the convincing performances of Mark Ruffalo, Julia Roberts, Matt Bommer and Jim Parsons.

Julia Roberts in the movie Mona Lisa Smile

However, retro film is considered canonical feminist history. Mona Lisa’s Smile. In the 1950s, a teacher of progressive views, Catherine Ann Watson, got a job teaching art history at a prestigious girls’ college. Despite the high quality of education, the mood in the institution is the most conservative: in fact, girls are being prepared for a successful marriage. Thanks to communication with the new teacher, the students learn what freedom of choice is and gradually change their outlook on life – of course, the college management does not like this.

Critics greeted the film coolly, accusing it of excessive simplicity of the plot and comparing it to the “Society of Dead Poets.” But the audience appreciated the romantic story with prominently written characters – it is impossible not to empathize with its heroes. By the way, for her role in Mona Lisa Smile, Julia Roberts received an incredibly high fee of $ 25 million – more than a third of the film’s budget.

Why else watch: to understand how feminist ideas were perceived by society 70 years ago, and to please the ear with a soundtrack, which featured Seal, Tory Amos, Chris Isaac, Elton John and other great musicians.

Julia Roberts in the movie “In Bed with the Enemy”

Dramatic thriller “In bed with the enemy” came out a year after “Pretty Woman” and revealed the dramatic possibilities of Julia Roberts. This time, the actress played the girl Laura, exhausted by her cruel husband. When she realizes that she can no longer tolerate bullying, she fakes her own death, is resurrected in another city under the name Sarah and meets a nice guy. And then the fun begins. Genre cinema, but with a therapeutic effect, it clearly shows how Laura, who went through hell, gradually opens up to another person and returns to life.