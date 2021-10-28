First review of the new Range Rover 2022 in Russia. Video :: Autonews

The new generation Range Rover debuted in Moscow – the premiere took place simultaneously with the global presentation, which took place in several cities. Despite the stylistic similarities with its predecessor, we have a completely new SUV that has tried on all the most advanced technologies in the industry.
Range Rover’s body is still 80% aluminum, but torsionally stiffer by almost 50%. It also has class-leading aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of just 0.3. This result is achieved thanks to the more streamlined exterior, flat bottom and sliding door handles in the style of Velar and Evoque.
These same decisions allowed the new Range Rover to be 24% quieter on the inside compared to the previous generation. The new active noise cancellation system with microphones in the wheel arches also works for acoustic comfort. They read the range of hum from the rolling of the wheels on the roadway and send a command to the audio system in the cabin to reproduce sound in antiphase, which reduces the noise level.
The fifth generation Range Rover has moved to a new platform with more advanced pneumatic elements and a clever five-link suspension on the rear axle. In addition, it now has rear swivel wheels and more efficient active anti-roll bars that better resist body roll.
The main changes have taken place with the line of engines. Now all of them are implemented in a mild hybrid scheme with an additional 48-volt network on board. The starter motors are in-line six-cylinder diesel “sixes” of the Ingenium family with a capacity of 249 and 350 hp. And the older engine is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter gasoline V8 from BMW delivering 530 hp. A rechargeable plug-in hybrid version will soon appear in the Range Rover range, with an all-electric version debuting in 2024.