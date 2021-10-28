First review of the new Range Rover 2022 in Russia. Video :: Autonews

The new generation Range Rover debuted in Moscow – the premiere took place simultaneously with the global presentation, which took place in several cities. Despite the stylistic similarities with its predecessor, we have a completely new SUV that has tried on all the most advanced technologies in the industry.

Range Rover’s body is still 80% aluminum, but torsionally stiffer by almost 50%. It also has class-leading aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of just 0.3. This result is achieved thanks to the more streamlined exterior, flat bottom and sliding door handles in the style of Velar and Evoque.

These same decisions allowed the new Range Rover to be 24% quieter on the inside compared to the previous generation. The new active noise cancellation system with microphones in the wheel arches also works for acoustic comfort. They read the range of hum from the rolling of the wheels on the roadway and send a command to the audio system in the cabin to reproduce sound in antiphase, which reduces the noise level.