first shot with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

To be honest, the news that Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana seemed unexpected to us – somehow these people are too different. However, the company Neon, which produces the film “Spencer”, made us see the opposite: a few hours ago, the first shot from the filming of the film with Kristen in the image of the legendary Lady Dee was presented. Needless to say, the result is impressive!

“Spencer” gives you the opportunity to get an emotional picture of what Diana was like at a turning point in her life, ”says Kristen Stewart.

According to the actress, it is important for her to achieve not only an external resemblance to Diana, but also to master her manner of speaking.

Her accent is so damn scary because people know that voice and it’s so special. I am working on this now with a teacher, ” Stewart told American InStyle in an interview.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

We all grew up, at least I, my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife, and in the end she becomes the queen. This is a fairytale. When someone decides to give up the future status of a queen and says that I would rather go and be myself, this is a big important decision, a fairy tale, but turned upside down,

– shared director Pablo Larrain in an interview with Deadline, telling also what prompted him to invite Kristen Stewart to the lead role:

Kristen is one of the most prominent actresses of our time. It can be anything: very mysterious and very fragile, at the same time very strong. This combination is exactly what we need, it made me think about her. The way she reacted to the script and how she approaches working on her character is pleasantly surprising. I think Kristen will present something amazing and intriguing on the screen.

The film is scheduled to be released this fall. Filming will take place in Germany and the UK. Action withThe south will unfold in the early 90s when Princess Diana finally realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles has failed and decides to relinquish her future status as Queen of England.