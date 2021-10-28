Five new products of the automotive industry were broken on independent crash tests in Europe. Video :: Autonews

European independent organization Euro NCAP has published the results of crash tests of five new models. This time, three Hyundai cars took part in the tests at once, including the new Tucson, which is already on sale in the Russian market. Experts also crashed Toyota and Ford cars. According to the results of crash tests, most of the cars participating in the tests were able to score five safety stars. So, the fourth generation Hyundai Tucson crossover has earned the highest rating (five stars). The car received 86% for the protection of adults and 87% for the protection of children. Driver assistance systems that ensure safe driving were rated at 70%, and the car received 66% according to the results of a test that determines how much a car can be traumatic for pedestrians.

The readings taken from the mannequins indicated the risk of injury to the driver’s chest and the front passenger’s leg. In a rear-end collision, a rear passenger could be injured. At the same time, the front pillars of the car and the headlight area pose a great danger to pedestrians. The electric car Hyundai Ioniq 5 received a similar assessment. Experts rated the safety of adults at 88%, children – at 86%, other road users – at 63%, and electronic “assistants” were given 88%. Experts noted a very low risk of injury for the driver and passengers in almost all types of collisions. However, as in the case of the Tucson, the A-pillars and the headlamp area pose a great danger to pedestrians.

The Hyundai Bayon crossover was the only car to receive 4 safety stars in crash tests. The car received 76% for the safety of the driver and passengers, 82% for the safety of children, 76% for pedestrians, and the effectiveness of safety devices was rated at 67%. One of the main complaints was the low degree of driver protection in a frontal collision with a moving object. In such a collision, there is a very high risk of injury to the chest and legs of the motorist. In a collision with a stationary object, the rear passenger risks getting a load injury.

Toyota Yaris Cross also took part in the tests, which eventually received a maximum rating of five stars. Thus, the safety of the driver and adult passengers was assessed at 86%, children – at 84%, pedestrians – at 78%, and the operation of electronic auxiliary systems – at 81%. Experts drew attention to the risks of multiple injuries to the driver and front passenger in a frontal collision.