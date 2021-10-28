Fix Price will introduce a new price level

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Fix Price chain of fixed-price stores introduces new price levels for the sale of goods – 59 rubles and 79 rubles, while the other current level, 55 rubles, remains, follows from the retailer’s materials. “In the near future, we intend to launch two more new price points 59 and 79 rubles, and we expect that two other already existing price points, 50 and 77 rubles, will be gradually phased out, which will give us even more opportunities in terms of managing the commodity matrix and margin, “said Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price. The retailer confirmed to RIA Novosti the introduction of new price segments for the assortment, but noted that this does not mean an increase in prices for goods in general. “The network also has a valid price point of 55 rubles,” – emphasized in Fix Price. At the same time, they indicated in Fix Price, no products from the 50 rubles category are transferred to the 59 rubles segment. Thus, the company explained, there are two options according to which the goods will be sold in the 59 rubles price segment: if it moves to this category from the segment 55 rubles (corresponds to an increase in cost by 7%), or if this segment includes goods with updated consumer properties (for example, in new packaging, with a different volume) .Fix Price works in the markets of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, at the end of September the retailer’s network included 4,753 stores. Fix Price revenue in 2020 increased by 33% – to 190.059 billion rubles, IFRS net profit – by 33.4%, to 17.575 billion. As of August 31, the structures of Artem Khachatryan owned 35.7% of the company, the structures of Sergey Lomakin – 35.4%. Free float – 27%.

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Fix Price chain of fixed-price stores introduces new price levels for the sale of goods – 59 rubles and 79 rubles, while another current level, 55 rubles, remains, follows from the materials of the retailer.

“In the near future, we intend to launch two more new price points of 59 and 79 rubles, and we expect that two other already existing price points, 50 and 77 rubles, will be gradually withdrawn, which will give us even more opportunities in terms of managing the product matrix. and margin, “said Fix Price CEO Dmitry Kirsanov, quoted in the company’s statement on financial and operating results.

The retailer confirmed to RIA Novosti the introduction of new price segments for the assortment, but noted that this does not mean an increase in prices for goods in general. “The network also has a valid price point of 55 rubles,” – emphasized in Fix Price. At the same time, they indicated in Fix Price, no products from the 50 rubles category are transferred to the 59 rubles segment.

So, they explained in the company, there are two options according to which the product will be sold in the price segment of 59 rubles: if it moves into this category from the segment of 55 rubles (corresponds to an increase in cost by 7%), or if a product with updated consumer goods falls into this segment. properties (for example, in a new package, with a different volume).

Fix Price operates in the markets of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, at the end of September the retailer’s network included 4,753 stores. Fix Price revenue in 2020 increased by 33% – to 190.059 billion rubles, IFRS net profit – by 33.4%, to 17.575 billion. As of August 31, the structures of Artem Khachatryan owned 35.7% of the company, the structures of Sergey Lomakin – 35.4%. Free float – 27%.
