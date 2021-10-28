Forbes learned about the development of the US Air Force attacks on Russian ships :: Politics :: RBK

Bomber B-1

(Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)



American B-1 bombers have begun to practice attacks on the Russian fleet in the Black Sea using long-range anti-ship missiles LRASM, writes Forbes.

According to the newspaper, this explains the training flight on October 19 of two American bombers in the international airspace of the Black Sea and the Turkish KC-135 (used for refueling aircraft in the air).

At the same time, a pair of Russian Su-30 Air Force fighters, which are based in Crimea, intercepted. They flew side by side with the planes while refueling, despite the fact that American bombers did not try to cross Russian airspace, the newspaper emphasizes.

“In wartime, they will not need to do this (to carry out refueling over the sea. – RBK). The range of anti-ship missiles allows the B-1 to strike at Russian ships from NATO airspace, wherever they are in the Black Sea, ”the article says.

Forbes notes that for critical damage, for example, two B-1 aircraft and 48 LRASM missiles will be enough for the Baltic Fleet.