Two US Air Force B-1 Lancer bombers in one pass are capable of destroying the Baltic Fleet of Russia, and turning the Black Sea Fleet (CFR) into a shooting gallery. This statement was made in one of the materials of the Forbes publication.

On October 19 of this year, two American B-1 bombers departed from the US military base in Great Britain towards the Black Sea. They were accompanied by aircraft from the Polish and Romanian Air Forces, as well as the Canadian Air Force based in Romania.

They flew in international airspace over the Black Sea. A massive missile strike was practiced against a CFR ship formation.

The story says “it’s pretty clear what the B-1s will be doing in their final years.” The authors of the material talk about the secret transportation of anti-ship missiles to threaten the enemy navy.

It is as a threat that the authors of the teachings over the Black Sea propose to consider. They are confident that NATO members are betting on the B-1 as bombers that will be able to defeat the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

“In wartime, the Black Sea can turn into a shooting range, and the B-1 can become the most significant shooters,” the article says.

The material says that two of these aircraft are capable of shooting 48 long-range anti-ship missiles LRASM at the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Federation. The B-1 is capable of carrying 24 rounds. The blow could be “enough to sink an entire fleet in one pass,” Forbes said.