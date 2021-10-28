Ford shares soared 9%. The company’s profit doubled expectations :: News :: RBC Investments

The automaker’s quarterly results far exceeded analysts’ expectations. In addition, Ford raised forecasts for 2021 and announced the resumption of dividend payments.

Shares in automaker Ford soared 8.7% to $ 16.87 per share postmarket on October 27.

Ford quotes began to grow rapidly after the release of reports for the third quarter of 2021. The company’s net profit was $ 1.82 billion, which is 23.8% less than in the same quarter of 2020, but almost double the expectations of analysts – the consensus collected by Refinitiv expected the company to earn $ 901.48 million.

On a per-share basis, earnings were $ 0.45 versus $ 0.6 a year earlier and $ 0.23 according to Refinitiv’s forecast.

The manufacturer also exceeded expectations for revenue – $ 33.2 billion against the Refinitiv consensus of $ 32.54 billion. Compared to the same period last year, revenue decreased by 4.5%.

Ford Q3 Sales Down 27.7% YoY



Ford said chip shortages are improving. “The availability of semiconductors remains an issue, but it has improved markedly over the second quarter,” the report said.

A global chip shortage arose last year due to high demand for computers during the pandemic, when most people switched to remote work, and the trade confrontation between the United States and China. The shortage hit the auto industry especially hard – due to a shortage of semiconductors, manufacturers had to shut down factories or cut production of cars. Against this backdrop, semiconductor companies – Intel, TSMC, GlobalFoundries and others – began to expand production.

Ford raised its annual EBIT (interim earnings before interest and taxes) forecast from $ 9-10 billion to $ 10.5-11.5 billion. and prices. Ford maintained its adjusted free cash flow expectations (

FCF

) at the level of $ 4-5 billion.

The company is optimistic about the future. According to Ford CEO Jim Farley, the manufacturer now has “three full hits” on its hands.

Ford is now making final preparations for the launch of the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. At the moment, buyers have already booked 160 thousand of these cars. The electric Mustang Mach-E is also popular with buyers. Finally, Ford will begin production of a new electric commercial van, the Transit, in a few weeks, Farley said.

Ford Shares Up 5% Amid Rating Upgrade From Credit Suisse



Investors’ sentiment towards Ford was also positively influenced by the announcement that the company will resume regular dividend payments from the fourth quarter, Market Watch writes. The manufacturer canceled payments to shareholders a year and a half ago – amid a difficult situation in the company due to the pandemic.

The dividend per ordinary share and one class B share will be $ 0.1. Shareholders will receive the payment on December 1, 2021. The last day to buy securities to receive dividends is November 17th. On

dividends

about $ 400 million will be channeled, Ford CFO John Lawler said during a conference call. He was quoted by CNBC.

The automaker’s business is strong enough to recover dividends, Lawler said. He also said the company is not facing capital constraints and will be able to fund Ford +’s aggressive recovery plan.

