Forecasts and comments. We will fall after the oil

Trading results 27.10

Moscow Exchange Index: 4229.53 p. (-0.15%)

RTS Index: 1,891.28 p. (–1,31%)

The main thing

The Russian market looks weaker than its Western counterparts all week. On Wednesday, our indices during the daytime session again declined faster than in Europe and the United States. And only closer to the close of the Moscow Exchange index managed to win back some of the losses. However, this was due to the local weakening of the ruble, which supported the shares of heavy exporters. But the dollar-denominated RTS lost 1.3%.

If earlier the factor of growth in prices for commodities provided us with outstripping dynamics, but now the collective reduction in raw materials contributes to the lag. Most of the goods were closed the day before. Metals looked worse than others, and especially aluminum, which sagged by 5%.

The largest retailers looked better than others, Magnet and X5 Group, as well as representatives of the IT sector, led by Yandex…

Gold mining companies also show positive dynamics against the background of more stable dynamics in precious metals than in other commodities. But there is no uniformity in the movement of securities. Polyus shares continued to look better than the rest (+ 3.6%). At the moment, the premium in securities to other representatives of the sector looks excessive. Share price ratio Poles and Polymetal yesterday reached an all-time high. In just 2 months, it jumped from 8.8 to 10.6. Polymetal papers look more interesting at the moment.

On the bond market on Wednesday there was an attempt to start growth after a protracted fall, but this did not last long. By the end of the session, part of the rise in OFZs had been won back. A corporate bond index (RUCBICP) and completely declined for the eighth session in a row, dropping to the lows of the pandemic panic in March 2020. I expect stabilization in the debt market in the near future. The yields have already shifted, especially in the 3-5 year interval.

Nevertheless, inflation statistics are still not encouraging. According to yesterday’s data from Rosstat, the weekly gain was 0.28%. In annual terms, the figure is close to 8%. The closer to the December meeting of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the stronger the influence on the Russian market will be from inflation statistics. The rise in the consumer price index is not just negative for bonds, but also a constraining factor for continued growth in equities.

According to the Moscow Exchange index while the local consolidation around the maximum levels of 4200–4290 p. is still relevant. However, the risks of a temporary decline are growing, given the cooling of the commodities market. In particular, today, following the rest of commodities, oil prices began to decline in the morning, losing 2%. Oil stocks may be among the underdogs.

The immediate targets of the correction on the index may shift to 4140 p. And, possibly, to 4080 p. At the same time, we are not talking about breaking the long-term upward trend. Its lower border is now only about 3950 p.



Paired with USD /RUB there was a rebound from 69.5 immediately to 70.6. The high speed of movement is mainly due not to the fall in raw materials, but primarily to the strong oversold of the dollar, which was accumulated in the previous days. So far, the growth of the rate is only a normal rebound within the framework of the main downward trend. The nearest technical obstacle for USD / RUB is the area around 71.5.

In focus

• Yandex (+ 5%). Quite good financial report came out. The consensus forecast for revenue and EBITDA was exceeded. The main growth point in Q3 was the Taxi segment. Adjusted EBITDA of the segment remained positive for the quarter, but declined due to investments in the development of the fastest growing food tech business and Yandex.Delivery. Yandex.Market continued to develop, GMV showed a threefold growth YoY, revenue increased by 25% YoY. The segment’s EBITDA loss increased due to ongoing investments – this is a natural situation for a business in the growth stage.

In general, it can be noted that Yandex remains on the growth trajectory, at the moment sacrificing profitability indicators. This approach is likely to continue in the near term, so earnings may remain under pressure. In the perspective of reaching scale, unprofitable segments should now become profitable. The long-term outlook on Yandex shares is moderately positive.

• Bank Saint Petersburg (+ 3.7%). Stocks have outperformed the market since July. On Wednesday, it managed to renew its highs since 2012. BSP has historically traded at one of the lowest P / B multiples and is now gradually improving the situation. The area of ​​92.5–95 rubles can be singled out as the nearest reference point and resistance level.

• X5 Group (+ 1.3%). The company held an Investor Day and outlined strategic goals. In 2022, 1,700-2,000 new stores are expected to open. At the same time, the growth rate of capex should be lower than the growth rate of income. Dividends at the end of 2021 will amount to 50 billion rubles, regardless of the denunciation of tax agreements. And in 2022 they are expected to be no lower than this level, but let us assume that they will grow. Last year, in December, the company paid interim dividends for the first time – 73.645 rubles per GDR (20 billion rubles) for 9 months. This year we expect a repetition of the same payments.

The CAGR through 2024 is expected to be over 12%. X5’s target market share in three years is at least 15%, and EBITDA margin is over 7%. The Net debt / EBITDA ratio should be below 1.8x.

• VTB (-1.6%). The bank has published a strong report for the III quarter. VTB received 87 billion rubles / net profit under IFRS against 85.5 billion rubles. in the II quarter and 17.2 billion rubles. for the same period last year. The forecast for annual profit has been raised to RUB 300 billion. and is highly likely to be achieved. The company is valued below the industry average multiples. The focus is on double-digit dividend yields. On the horizon of 2022, the bank plans to split payments into two tranches, probably with the aim of a more moderate impact on capital.

• Fix Price (+ 0.9%). The company released results comparable to the consensus forecast. An important factor is the growth rate, which has declined for the third quarter in a row. The contraction in the third quarter is significant, but expected in light of the high base. Against the backdrop of a slowdown in LFL sales, the main growth is provided by expansion, which takes place within the framework of the plans announced by the management. The look at the IV quarter is cautious. The high base effect will persist, while cost growth may put pressure on the margins of the discounter, which is limited in its ability to transfer costs to the consumer.

• Novatek (-1.3%). The company posted strong results for the third quarter. The main driver for improving financial metrics was the rise in hydrocarbon prices. Average gas sales prices increased by 49%, in other categories the growth amounted to 70–85%. LHC sales in physical terms also grew (+ 6.4% YoY) due to the launch of the Severo-Russky block. The energy market remains positive in Q4, so Novatek’s financials may continue to rise YoY. Medium and long-term expectations for the securities are moderately positive.

• Rusal (-4.8%), En + (-3.9%). At first, the securities came under pressure from Rusal’s report, whose sales in the third quarter fell by 11.8% QoQ and 9.2% YoY. The company explains this by restrictions on the capacity of both domestic and global transport routes. Then the negative trend developed against the background of accelerated sales in aluminum. From the October highs, the decline in the cost of a ton of metal is already 16.8%, putting pressure on quotations.

• Today, many corporate reports for the third quarter under IFRS await us again. The results will present Sberbank, Enel Russia, VK (Mail.ru Group).

• Magnet will publish unaudited operating and financial results for 3Q2021.

• Unipro will report under RAS for the III quarter of 2021

• The season of corporate reports will continue in the USA. Financial results will be presented Apple Amazon, Mastercard, Comcast, Merck, Shopify, Starbucks, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences.

• ECB meeting. The results of the event will be published at 14:45 Moscow time. Indicative interest rates will remain unchanged: 0% key rate, -0.5% deposit rate. The volume of the Asset Repurchase Program (PEPP) – 1.85 trillion euros. The ECB will continue QE at least until the end of March 2022. Details on the future prospects for the stimulus program are likely to be announced at the next December meeting. And today, Christine Lagarde’s comments on the attitude to inflation are important. If participants hear hints of growing concerns about the duration of inflationary trends, then the euro will receive support as investors begin to set earlier dates for tightening monetary policy.

External background

External background this morning negative… American indices declined after the close of our main session on Wednesday. Asian markets are trading in different directions today and do not show uniform dynamics. Futures on the S&P 500 index are growing by 0.2%, Brent oil is in the red by 2.5% and is around the level of $ 82.4.

Taking into account the results of the previous evening trades, it can be assumed that if the current background persists, the opening on the Moscow Exchange (IMOEX) index will go below the level of Wednesday’s closing.

Macro statistics and expected events to date can be viewed in our calendars

Follow BCS Express on Telegram

START INVESTING

BCS World of investments