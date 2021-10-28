Foreign Ministry told about negotiations with Moldova on gas

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
66

https://ria.ru/20211028/peregovory-1756643711.html

Foreign Ministry told about negotiations with Moldova on gas

The Foreign Ministry told about negotiations with Moldova on gas – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Foreign Ministry told about negotiations with Moldova on gas

The Russian side is not going to negotiate gas supplies to Moldova to the detriment of this country, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

2021-10-28T11: 58

2021-10-28T11: 58

2021-10-28T12: 36

economy

moldavia

Russia

alexander pankin

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754189734_0:128:2700:1647_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3dce5320458969c0cd88c3ee3379a2.jpg

VERONA, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Russian side is not going to negotiate gas supplies to Moldova to the detriment of this country, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told RIA Novosti. The Russian concern delivered 3.05 billion cubic meters of gas to Moldova last year. This volume for the company is about 1.7 percent of all exports to the far abroad (179.3 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020). On October 1, Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for a month. A few days later, Moldovagaz reported that energy consumption in the country temporarily exceeds supplies and could lead to problems. On October 22, parliament introduced an emergency regime due to the energy crisis in order to be able to quickly allocate funds from the budget for additional gas volumes. Later, Chisinau bought a million cubic meters of fuel each from the Polish company PGNiG and the Dutch company Vitol. Moldova acquired the resource from Gazprom under a 2008 contract, which expired on September 30. The parties could not agree on new conditions and twice extended the agreement for a month. At the same time, the price of fuel rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. The Russian state corporation is ready to continue gas supplies only if the debt of about $ 700 million is repaid. Otherwise, cooperation may be suspended from December. The conclusion of a new long-term contract until November 1, as reported with reference to a source close to the negotiations, is “highly doubtful”, there are risks of a complete cessation of injection.

https://ria.ru/20211026/moldaviya-1756200941.html

https://ria.ru/20211027/gaz-1756449496.html

moldavia

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754189734_0:226:2430:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa15d75f7c7c3a9ec8e58dc3d043ab6d.jpg

economy, moldavia, russia, alexander pankin

11:58 10/28/2021 (updated: 12:36 10/28/2021)

Foreign Ministry told about negotiations with Moldova on gas

VERONA, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Russian side is not going to negotiate gas supplies to Moldova to the detriment of this country, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told RIA Novosti.

“Negotiations are underway, they will either end in agreements, and then they will be implemented, or they will not end in agreements, and then there can be any scenarios, but no one is going to do this to the detriment of Moldova,” he said in an interview with the agency on the sidelines of the economic forum in Verona.

On October 27, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Andrei Spinu and Chairman of the Board of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban to discuss a new contract.

Last year, the Russian concern supplied Moldova with 3.05 billion cubic meters of gas. This volume for the company is about 1.7 percent of all exports to non-CIS countries (179.3 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020).

On October 1, Gazprom extended its contract with Moldova for a month. A few days later, Moldovagaz reported that energy consumption in the country temporarily exceeds supplies and may lead to problems.
Amur gas processing plant - RIA Novosti, 1920, 26.10.2021

October 26, 08:00

Gas of reckoning. Moldova embarrassed by “historical” debt to Russia

Parliament on October 22 introduced a state of emergency due to the energy crisis in order to be able to quickly allocate funds from the budget for additional gas volumes. Later, Chisinau bought a million cubic meters of fuel each from the Polish company PGNiG and the Dutch company Vitol.

Moldova acquired the resource from Gazprom under a 2008 agreement, which expired on September 30. The parties could not agree on new conditions and twice extended the agreement for a month. At the same time, the price of fuel rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. The Russian state corporation is ready to continue gas supplies only on condition that the debt of about $ 700 million is repaid. Otherwise, cooperation may be suspended from December.

The conclusion of a new long-term contract before November 1, as reported with reference to a source close to the negotiations, is “highly doubtful”, there are risks of complete cessation of injection.

High pressure gas pipeline from GDS No. 2 Elabuga Central - PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim - RIA Novosti, 1920, 27.10.2021

Yesterday, 11:54

FT disclosed Gazprom’s claims to Moldova in exchange for less expensive gas

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here