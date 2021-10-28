https://ria.ru/20211028/peregovory-1756643711.html

Foreign Ministry told about negotiations with Moldova on gas

Foreign Ministry told about negotiations with Moldova on gas

The Russian side is not going to negotiate gas supplies to Moldova to the detriment of this country, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

VERONA, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Russian side is not going to negotiate gas supplies to Moldova to the detriment of this country, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told RIA Novosti. The Russian concern delivered 3.05 billion cubic meters of gas to Moldova last year. This volume for the company is about 1.7 percent of all exports to the far abroad (179.3 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020). On October 1, Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for a month. A few days later, Moldovagaz reported that energy consumption in the country temporarily exceeds supplies and could lead to problems. On October 22, parliament introduced an emergency regime due to the energy crisis in order to be able to quickly allocate funds from the budget for additional gas volumes. Later, Chisinau bought a million cubic meters of fuel each from the Polish company PGNiG and the Dutch company Vitol. Moldova acquired the resource from Gazprom under a 2008 contract, which expired on September 30. The parties could not agree on new conditions and twice extended the agreement for a month. At the same time, the price of fuel rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. The Russian state corporation is ready to continue gas supplies only if the debt of about $ 700 million is repaid. Otherwise, cooperation may be suspended from December. The conclusion of a new long-term contract until November 1, as reported with reference to a source close to the negotiations, is “highly doubtful”, there are risks of a complete cessation of injection.

