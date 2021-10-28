Forests do not protect against emissions. Why are UNESCO reserves emitting rather than absorbing CO2?

Preserve k in Congo

Photo author, Andreas Brink

Ten out of 257 UNESCO forest reserves, including one in Russia, have become sources of harmful carbon dioxide emissions over the past 10 years. Forest fires are to blame – they cause carbon emissions into the atmosphere, which leads to warming and new fires.

For the first time, detailed data on the effectiveness of the UNESCO network of nature reserves in combating air pollution have been obtained. Previously, the amount of carbon dioxide absorbed by these forests with a total area twice as large as Germany could only be estimated approximately, according to a new UNESCO report.

Among the 10 reserves listed in the document, there is one Russian. More precisely, Russian-Mongolian. This is the state reserve “Ubsunurskaya Kotlovina”, the Russian part of which is located in the Republic of Tyva.

Researchers have come to some comforting conclusions – UNESCO reserves do effectively absorb carbon dioxide. Over the past 20 years, these 69 million hectares of forests have absorbed 190 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.

