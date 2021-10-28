Forests do not protect against emissions. Why are UNESCO reserves emitting rather than absorbing CO2?

5 hours ago

Ten out of 257 UNESCO forest reserves, including one in Russia, have become sources of harmful carbon dioxide emissions over the past 10 years. Forest fires are to blame – they cause carbon emissions into the atmosphere, which leads to warming and new fires.

For the first time, detailed data on the effectiveness of the UNESCO network of nature reserves in combating air pollution have been obtained. Previously, the amount of carbon dioxide absorbed by these forests with a total area twice as large as Germany could only be estimated approximately, according to a new UNESCO report.

Among the 10 reserves listed in the document, there is one Russian. More precisely, Russian-Mongolian. This is the state reserve “Ubsunurskaya Kotlovina”, the Russian part of which is located in the Republic of Tyva.

Researchers have come to some comforting conclusions – UNESCO reserves do effectively absorb carbon dioxide. Over the past 20 years, these 69 million hectares of forests have absorbed 190 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.

“That’s almost half of the emissions from burning fossil fuels in Britain,” commented one of the report’s authors, Dr. Carvalho Resende.

“Before, we didn’t have such a detailed understanding of the role that these forests play in the fight against climate change,” he says.

However, there are many threats to the forests. The report lists many risk factors, from illegal logging to fires, which are increasingly occurring with warming.

Scientists used satellite data in conjunction with measurements on the ground to determine exactly how much carbon the reserves are emitting. Thanks to the study, they were able to determine the dynamics of emissions and conservation of carbon dioxide by biomass over the years, from 2001 to 2020.

As it turned out, ten reserves during this period stored more carbon than they emitted. These are zones specially protected by national governments located on different continents.

“And yet they are under tremendous pressure,” says Dr. Resende. Threats to reserves are divided into natural and man-made.

Vicious circle

From the observations of the authors of the report, it follows that since the mid-2010s (starting from about 2015-2016), forest fires have become much more frequent in reserves, which scientists associate with global warming and droughts. Researchers cite fires in Siberia in 2016-17 and in Tasmania in 2019-2020 as examples. Each of these fires has produced carbon dioxide emissions at the level of the country’s average annual emissions.

Fires are increasing even in tropical areas, where they used to be rare, scientists say. At the same time, fires, of course, do not always occur for natural reasons. A fire can occur, for example, outside the protected area, and then spread to it. The human factor – illegal deforestation, clearing for farms and other similar activities – remains the main threat to forests, says Dr. Resende.

Fires are causing the release of carbon into the atmosphere, which leads to warming and new fires.

“It’s a vicious circle,” says Resende.

UNESCO reserves that have emitted more carbon dioxide than oxygen: