Former head of the Yaroslavl FSB department found dead in Moscow region

The telegram channel “112” reports that the former head of the FSB department for the Yaroslavl region, Alexander Kubasov, was found dead in the Moscow region.

According to the channel, Kubasov’s body was found in a hotel in the Odintsovo district. The driver reportedly sounded the alarm by his personal driver when the 62-year-old general stopped answering calls.

“According to preliminary data, the cause of death was viral pneumonia,” the report says.

The REN TV channel adds that Kubasov checked into a hotel in the village of Vyrubovo on October 9, and the day before he stopped answering calls. The body was discovered on October 26th. The channel, citing sources, confirms that the death was not criminal in nature.

Information about the death of the general is also confirmed by TASS, citing sources.

According to data from open sources, Kubasov was born in Arkhangelsk in 1959, graduated from the philological faculty of the Mordovian University, the Ryazan Airborne School. He began working in the security agencies in 1985, later became deputy head of the Kaliningrad FSB, then headed the FSB Directorate for the Ulyanovsk region, and later took a similar position in Chechnya. In 2013, Kubasov headed the Yaroslavl FSB Directorate, in 2018 he retired.

