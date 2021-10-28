France accused Lukashenka’s family of organized human trafficking | News from Germany about Europe | DW

France accused the family of the ruler of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko of organized human trafficking. Lukashenka’s relatives purposefully organize trips of migrants arriving in Belarus to its borders with the countries of the European Union, Clement Bon, Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday, October 27, without naming specific names. According to him, the goal of the Belarusian side is to weaken and divide the EU.

Lukashenka wants to lure the European Union into a trap, claiming that Europe is violating its own principles, Bon said. The French Foreign Ministry spokesman urged to act “decisively and humanely” in the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU countries

In May, Lukashenka announced that Minsk would no longer deter refugees from further travel to EU countries. After that, the flow of illegal migrants increased sharply, primarily to Lithuania and then to Poland. As a result of the conflict on the border between Poland and Belarus, several migrants have already died.

Brussels accused Minsk of deliberately provoking a migration crisis in response to the sanctions that Europe has imposed on the Lukashenka regime.

In September, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, indicated that the European Union is ready to resist a “hybrid attack” for which the Belarusian authorities are using migrants. The EU is preparing a fifth package of sanctions against the Lukashenka regime due to his use of migrants as a tool against the European Union.

