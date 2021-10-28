France accused Lukashenka’s family of organized human trafficking | News from Germany about Europe | DW

France accused the family of the ruler of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko of organized human trafficking. Lukashenka’s relatives purposefully organize trips of migrants arriving in Belarus to its borders with the countries of the European Union, Clement Bon, Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday, October 27, without naming specific names. According to him, the goal of the Belarusian side is to weaken and divide the EU.
Lukashenka wants to lure the European Union into a trap, claiming that Europe is violating its own principles, Bon said. The French Foreign Ministry spokesman urged to act “decisively and humanely” in the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.
Migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU countries
In May, Lukashenka announced that Minsk would no longer deter refugees from further travel to EU countries. After that, the flow of illegal migrants increased sharply, primarily to Lithuania and then to Poland. As a result of the conflict on the border between Poland and Belarus, several migrants have already died.
Brussels accused Minsk of deliberately provoking a migration crisis in response to the sanctions that Europe has imposed on the Lukashenka regime.
In September, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, indicated that the European Union is ready to resist a “hybrid attack” for which the Belarusian authorities are using migrants. The EU is preparing a fifth package of sanctions against the Lukashenka regime due to his use of migrants as a tool against the European Union.
See also:
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Migrant Crisis – New Sanctions?
The Baltic countries accuse Alexander Lukashenko of creating a crisis with migrants on the border of Belarus with the EU and call on Brussels to expand sanctions against Minsk. Lithuania is in favor of new measures against Belavia, since, according to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, the airline is involved in the transportation of illegal migrants. About the sanctions of the West, already adopted after the presidential elections in Belarus in 2020, – in the DW photo gallery.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
EU response to violence
The sanctions against Minsk were a response to falsification of election results, violent dispersal of peaceful protests and repression of civil society. The UK and Canada were the first to introduce them in September 2020. London blacklisted eight people, including Alexander and Viktor Lukashenko, then Interior Minister Yuri Karaev, and Minsk OMON commander Dmitry Balaba. Ottawa – 11 people.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
In the EU sanctions list – the head of the Central Election Commission
In October 2020, the EU included 40 people on the sanctions list. Among them are the heads of law enforcement agencies, in particular, the now ex-head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Karaev and the commander of the OMON in Minsk Dmitry Balaba, the head of the detention center at Akrestsin Street Ivan Sokolovsky. The entire composition of the Central Election Commission, including its head, Lydia Yermoshina, fell under the sanctions. They are banned from entering the EU and freezing European assets.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Lukashenka on the EU blacklist
Alexander Lukashenko himself was on the EU sanctions list in November. Brussels holds him responsible for the brutal repression in the country. The second list of persons who fell under the sanctions included at that time Lukashenka’s national security adviser, his eldest son Viktor, press secretary Natalya Eismont, KGB head Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Petr Miklashevich and 10 other people.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Third package of EU sanctions
A month later, in December 2020, another 29 high-ranking officials were personally sanctioned for political repression and aggressive propaganda, which, in particular, is accused of the Belarusian state television. Among them are the speaker of the upper house of parliament Natalya Kochanova, Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak and Prosecutor General Andrei Shved, as well as the head of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Penalties against Belarusian enterprises
The list also includes seven enterprises and companies, including the 140th Repair Plant, which repairs tanks, the Agat plant, the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant (MZKT), which produces wheelbases for weapons systems, Beltechexport, which sells military equipment to others. countries, the developer Dana Holdings and the IT-company Synesis, which provides the Belarusian authorities with a video surveillance platform.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Air boycott after Ryanair incident
At the beginning of 2021, repressions in Belarus continued, but Brussels did not impose new sanctions. However, after the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in May and the arrest of blogger Roman Potasevich and his companion Sofia Sapieha, the EU urged European air carriers to avoid flying over Belarus. And since June, the planes of Belavia and other state-owned companies of the Republic of Belarus have been banned from flying over the EU and landing at its airports.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
MAZ and BelAZ in the penalty list
The interception of the plane was followed by a fourth package of EU sanctions. There are 78 more names in it: in addition to Lukashenko’s second son Dmitry and Viktor Lukashenko’s wife Lilia, these are security officials, military men, judges, university rectors, parliament members, as well as businessmen associated with Lukashenko – Mikhail Gutseriev, Alexey Oleksin, Sergei Teterin. The list also includes eight companies, including MAZ and BelAZ.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
EU sectoral sanctions
This package also includes sanctions against key sectors of the Belarusian economy. They prohibit the import of Belarusian oil products and potash fertilizers into the EU, the supply of raw materials for the tobacco industry to Belarus, equipment for intercepting telephone and Internet communications, as well as dual-use goods that can be used for repression. Minsk also has limited access to European capital markets.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Ryanair’s joint response to interception
Together with the EU, the United States, Great Britain and Canada have adopted sanctions in response to the interception of the Ryanair aircraft and the violation of human rights in Belarus. Washington has blacklisted five organizations and 16 citizens of Belarus. In it, in particular, Natalya Eismont, Natalya Kochanova, Nikolai Karpenkov, Andrey Shved, Ivan Tertel. London contributed 11 people and two organizations. Ottawa – 17 individuals and five legal entities.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Large-scale sanctions from the United States
Back in April, the United States resumed the sanctions against Belarus that had been suspended in 2015. 9 petrochemical enterprises were hit. And on the anniversary of the elections on August 9, restrictions were introduced against 23 individuals and 21 organizations. The black list includes, in particular, the NOC of Belarus, the Investigative Committee, Belaruskali, Belneftegaz. The White House sees the actions of the Lukashenka regime as a threat to the US national security.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
New UK and Canadian sanctions
And the UK and Canada introduced sectoral sanctions in August 2021, similar to those adopted by the EU. Trade restrictions affect potash fertilizers, oil products, the supply of goods to Belarus for the production of cigarettes and dual-use technologies. The purchase of Belarusian securities and the provision of loans are prohibited. London also banned the maintenance of the aircraft fleet of Lukashenka and his entourage.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
Belarusian opposition “for” sanctions
The democratic forces of Belarus, led by ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, are confident that economic and political pressure can force the authorities to change their behavior, sit down at the negotiating table with the opposition and hold new, fair presidential elections. The sanctions, in their opinion, are also aimed at ensuring that Lukashenka releases all political prisoners – now there are more than 600 of them in the country.
-
Sanctions against Belarus: who is on the lists and what is banned?
When will sanctions be lifted from Belarus
The lifting of sanctions will become possible only when the Belarusian authorities fully adhere to the principles of democracy and the rule of law and stop repression, Brussels emphasizes. “The EU will continue to support a democratic, independent, sovereign, prosperous and stable Belarus. The voice and will of the people of Belarus will not be suppressed,” reads his statement on the anniversary of the elections.
Author: Yanina Moroz
Source link