French Foreign Ministry accused Lukashenka’s family of “organized human trafficking”

The family of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is engaged in organized human trafficking, said Clement Bon, Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, at a committee meeting in the French Senate, the French edition CNews reports.

“Trafficking in persons is organized by the Lukashenka family directly, with the participation of third countries, in any case we are talking about commercial flights and organized routes,” Bon said. According to CNews, we are talking about routes from the countries of the Middle East and Africa to Minsk, and from there to Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.

Bon added that Lukashenka wants the European Union to be trapped.

He called on European countries for a firm but humane response to these actions.

In particular, the Polish authorities are planning to build a wall on the border – a state of emergency has already been declared in the border area with Belarus.

In early October, the German newspaper Bild reported that Lukashenka had become a defendant in an investigation into the entry of illegal migrants into Germany. It showed that migrants come to Belarus on student visas, and the Belarusian security forces take them to a section of the border with Poland, which is not guarded by border guards.

Such actions of the Belarusian authorities were explained by the response to the European sanctions, which were introduced due to the violation of human rights in Belarus.