FSB announced the elimination of IS terrorist in Kandalaksha :: Politics :: RBK

A local resident preparing the terrorist attack was killed during his arrest when he resisted the FSB

Photo: Vitaly Nevar / TASS



In Kandalaksha, Murmansk Oblast, a supporter of the Islamic State (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) was eliminated during armed resistance, according to the FSB Public Relations Center.

“The Federal Security Service on the territory of the Murmansk region suppressed the activities of an active supporter of the international terrorist organization” Islamic State “, a local resident who planned, at the direction of foreign emissaries, to commit terrorist acts at military facilities in the region,” the message says.

When trying to extract an improvised explosive device from a cache on the outskirts of the city of Kandalaksha, they tried to detain him, but the terrorist put up armed resistance, the FSB said. “It was destroyed by retaliation. There are no casualties among the civilian population and law enforcement officers, ”the FSB said.

During the searches, the operatives found a ready-to-use improvised explosive device and components for its manufacture, edged weapons and firearms, ammunition of various calibers, as well as secret communications. “This confirms the intentions of the neutralized terrorist to commit terrorist acts,” the FSB concluded.